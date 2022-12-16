Scribe drops first single in more than a decade - Non-Attachment

Award-winning Christchurch rapper Scribe has released Non-Attachment, the artist’s first single in more than a decade.

Recorded over a beat by Christchurch producer Infectiouss​, Non-Attachment will feature on the forthcoming album Scribe is Dead, due for release in 2023.

The track sees Scribe, who’s real name is Malo Ioane Luafutu, reflect on his past, upbringing, addiction and arrests, and the video (warning: some explicit language) includes past footage of shows and music videos, as well as photos and video of family and screenshots of media coverage of his downfall in the late 2010s.

Scribe has spoken publicly about his gambling and drug addiction in the past, and in 2018 was remanded in custody after series of bail breaches, following his 2017 arrest for drug and weapon-related offences. In 2019, the rapper told Newshub he was at his lowest point prior to his stint in rehab, and had been suicidal.

Having reconnected with his Samoan culture, the release of Non-Attachment marks the beginning of his next music chapter.

“Non-Attachment to me is basically not attaching to other peoples problems or criticism,” he said.

“I used to get so twisted over what other people thought or said but I think with age I’ve realised I don’t have the time, least of all the energy to attach to anyone’s b.s except my own. I hope this song will empower the listener to do the same.”

Scribe still holds the record for the longest run at number one on the New Zealand charts, for his 2003 debut single Stand Up.