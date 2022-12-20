Terry Hall, lead singer of The Specials, has died aged 63

Terry Hall was the frontman for the legendary British ska band.

Terry Hall, the lead singer of British ska band The Specials has died aged 63 after a short illness.

The singer found fame with the Two-Tone band in the 1970s and 80s with songs such as Ghost Town, A Message To You Rudy, and Gangsters.

In a statement, the band said "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls.”

"His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity."

Formed in Coventry in 1977, the band were part of a sk revival in the UK, combining elements of punk rock with ska, reggae, and rocksteady music. This affectionately became known as Two-Tone of which the group marketed to a wider audience through their label 2 Tone Records.

The scene eventually expanded to include other bands such as The Beat, Madness, and The Selector, and often took on a socio-political sound in response to Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government, as witnessed in The Special’s iconic 1981 song Ghost Town.

The Specials were regular tourists to New Zealand and last played down under at Womad in 2017.