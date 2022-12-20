Fatboy Slim adds two more intimate shows to New Zealand visit

Fatboy Slim has announced a tour of New Zealand, to take place in 2023.

Award-winning DJ, producer and global dance superstar Fatboy Slim​ has added two more shows to his NZ roster this summer.

The Praise You artist, real name Norman Cook, will return to Aotearoa for the first time since 2019 adding Waiheke Island’s Stonyridge Winery on January 31 and Auckland’s Sky Tower on February, 1 to his list of six shows.

Stuff Limited tickes will be available to the two new shows.

He will play Christchurch’s QEII Park on January 27, Tremain Field in Napier on January 28, Wellington’s Anderson Park on February 3, Gibbston Valley in Queenstown on February 4 and finished up at Taupō Ampitheatre on February 5.

He will also play the Gardens Music Festival at Victoria Park when he’s in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Limited tickets will be available for the two new Auckland gigs at noon on Wednesday, December 21 –Stonyridge starts at $175, with Sky Tower tickets at $325 plus booking fee.