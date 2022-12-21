Snoop Dogg finally confirmed to return to New Zealand in March

Californian rap royalty, Snoop Dogg, has finally confirmed he will play two New Zealand shows next year, following the postponement of his November, 2022 tour in May.

The man behind hits like Drop it Like It’s Hot and Gin and Juice will now play Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium on Friday, March 10, 2023 and Auckland’s Trust Outdoors on Saturday, March 11.

Snoop Dogg was originally scheduled to perform in New Zealand last month, as part of the I Wanna Thank Me tour.

But in May the veteran rapper announced via social media that all dates outside of the US would be cancelled, citing “unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects”.

In June, the promoter, Trademark Live said the shows were not cancelled, but were postponed until 2023. In August, a post on Trademark Live’s Facebook said they were waiting on confirmation of new tour dates.

“We are fitting into a global schedule and it is taking much longer than anticipated for this to be mapped out,” the post read.

They also announced ticketholders could receive a refund, but warned that ticket prices for the new dates “will likely have increased into the next ticket tier”.

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images Snoop Dog will perform Christchurch and Auckland in March, 2023.

Special guests are yet to be announced for the tour, but Trademark Live teased a major act to join the legondary rapper, by posting a photo of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr Dre and Ice Cube, with the caption: “Bringing half of these legends to NZ in March. History will be made”.

Ice Cube is already scheduled to perform in New Zealand on March 31 and April 1, 2023.

Tickets are currently on sale for the March dates through Ticketek.