Lana Del Rey gets revenge on ex-boyfriend with shady billboard

Lana Del ﻿Rey has shared a photo on her private Instagram account revealing the single billboard she's put up to promote her new album.

The Summertime Sadness singer, 37, announced this month that she will be releasing her new album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in March 2023.

The promotion for it, however, appears to be layered with messaging.﻿

"There's only one, and it's in Tulsa," Del Rey captioned a photo of the billboard on her private Instagram page. Tulsa is the hometown of her ex-boyfriend, Sean Larkin.

READ MORE:

* Lana Del Rey and musician Jack Donoghue fuel romance rumors with jail visit

* Lana Del Rey and Live P.D.'s Sean Larkin break up after 6 months of dating

* Lana Del Rey showed up to the Grammys in a dress she bought at the mall



"It's. Personal," she added in the comments, along with a skull emoji.

Screenshots of the post are circulating on Twitter, with plenty of fans noting that Del Rey dropped the album title track and album announcement on Larkin's birthday, which is December 7.

"Iconic if you ask me," one fan dubbed the post.

"﻿Lana Del Rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex-boyfriend’s city and then posting about it is so Lana Del Rey," another joked.

Del Rey and Larkin, 49, started dating in 2019 but broke up in March 2020 after six-months of dating. Larkin is also a father, with two children.

The pair reportedly split because of their "busy schedules" and had spent most of their time during their relationship moving between Del Rey's base in Los Angeles and Larkin's in Tulsa, where he was a police sergeant.

In a recent interview for W Magazine, Del Rey told former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele that her new album holds a more raw depiction of her emotions than her previous albums.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Del Rey and Larkin met dated from 2019 to 2020, reportedly splitting because of their "busy schedules".

"In Honeymoon, there were so many colour references," she explained. "For this new music, there's none of that at all. It's more just like: 'I'm angry'."

"For the first song, I pressed record and sang, 'When I look back, tracing fingertips over plastic bags, I think I wish I could extrapolate some small intention or maybe get your attention for a minute or two,'" she revealed.

"It's a very wordy album. So there's no room for colour. It's almost like I'm typing in my mind," she added.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.