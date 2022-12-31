In Memoriam: Paying tribute to the musicians we lost in 2022

Hamish Kilgour with his guitar and record collection in Christchurch, 1983.

Every year has its roll-call of the departed, many far earlier than we were ready for. We are paying tribute to some remarkable musicians we lost this year.

Hamish Kilgour (March 1957 - December 2022)

In New Zealand, the death of Hamish Kilgour - founding member of The Clean and Bailter Space, and New Zealand Music Hall of Fame inductee - was a bitter start to December.

He was a wonderful song-writer, mentor and human being.

When anyone talks about "the Dunedin sound", chances are it is music that Hamish was involved in that they mean.

TVNZ/Stuff Margaret Urlich enjoyed tremendous success as a solo artist in Australia and was part of the Kiwi femal supergroup When the Cat’s Away.

Margaret Urlich (24 January 1965 – 22 August 2022)

Recording artist and founder of the band Peking Man, Margaret Urlich passed away at the age of fifty-seven after a two-year fight with cancer.

Margaret had sold in excess of 400,000 albums and was a major figure in the music charts on both sides of the Tasman.

She had made her home in Australia since the 1990's.

Terry Hall (19 March 1959 – 18 December 2022)

Internationally, Terry Hall might always be best remembered as a founding member and lead singer of The Specials. But his career after and around that mighty band was eclectic and incredible.

Hall also founded Fun Boy Three and Colourfield, collaborated with pretty much everyone he wanted to, from the 1980's until his very last weeks, and influenced the generation who would create Brit-Pop and everything that followed.

Christine McVie (12 July 1943 – 30 November 2022)

Getty Images Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac.

As a member of one of the world's most loved bands, Fleetwood Mac, for fifty years, McVie was a musical powerhouse, a terrific singer and a brilliant song-writer.

She is credited by many with keeping the band together in 1970, when the departure of founding member Peter Green might have spelled the end of the group.

It was McVie's composition Over My Head that first got Fleetwood Mac US airplay and exposure.

Christine McVie's voice, writing and presence were an irreplaceable part of pop music for decades. She was 79 when she died.

Irene Cara (March 18, 1959 – November 25, 2022)

She will always be remembered for Fame and for Flashdance. She sang the theme song to Fame. And three years later scored another international hit, co-writing and singing the title song for the movie Flashdance, for which she won an Academy Award.

But there was so much more to Cara than those two hits.

She was a respected actor who broke through colour barriers and made her Puerto Rican and Cuban heritage a part of every role she brought to the screen. Cara was born in New York City in 1959 and died in Florida.

Wilko Johnson (12 July 1947 – 21 November 2022)

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson died aged 75.

Born John Wilkinson, Johnson might not be a household name, but you have heard him - and his influence.

Johnson was the guitarist for pub-rock legends Dr Feelgood through the 1970's and beyond.

His jagged, finger-picked hooks paved the way for the punk acts who laid waste to the decade from 1976 onwards.

Johnson went on to play with everybody who mattered in British punk and new wave, and his riffs are still all over rock today.

Keith Levene (18 July 1957 – 11 November 2022)

Tom Hill/Getty Images Guitarist Keith Levene of Public Image Limited (PIL) performs at the Agora Ballroom on April 24, 1980 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The same could be said of Keith Levene. Levene was a founding member of The Clash and also of Johnny Rotten's Public Image Limited - PIL.

Levene was one of the players who taught the world, that some songs sound best from under a snarling wall of melodic fuzz.

Jerry Lee Lewis (September 29, 1935 – October 28, 2022)

Actual rock royalty departed this earth in late October. Jerry Lee Lewis somehow lived to be 87.

Lewis was a hell-raiser and walking headline in an era when scandal was something most people tried to avoid.

His sound and his hits are a part of the fabric of pop and rock music that will never be undone. Lewis was the last man standing from a generation that included Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison.

Loretta Lynn (April 14, 1932 – October 4, 2022)

The same could be said of Loretta Lynn who died at the age of 90.

Lynn was the coalminer's daughter who taught herself guitar and parlayed her Kentucky upbringing into a string of authentic and often autobiographical songs that travelled the world.

Mark Zaleski Loretta Lynn was a pillar in country music.

Lynn wrote and sang about marriage, drinking, fidelity and a woman's fight to be heard in a world run by men. She occasionally shocked the establishment, made her own rules and put her songs in the charts across six decades.

Lynn inspired generations of country and Americana artists to live their lives and write their truth in the way they saw fit. Her legacy is immense.

Coolio (August 1, 1963 – September 28, 2022)

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr, Coolio will always be best remembered best for the mammoth global hit Gangsta's Paradise, which he wrote around a twenty-year-old Stevie Wonder sample.

The song wasn't intended for release, but went on to sell over five million copies around the world and propel the album of the same name to massive success as well.

In all, Coolio released eight studio albums and appeared on many compilations and soundtracks. He died of undisclosed causes, at a friend's house.

Pharoah Sanders (October 13, 1940 – September 24, 2022)

GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images Pharaoh Sanders died at home, in Los Angeles.

Pharoah Sanders was one of the most respected and influential jazz musicians in the 1960's and 1970's especially.

His collaborations with John Coltrane and Alice Coltrane are at the very bedrock of free jazz and spiritual jazz. Sanders died at home, in Los Angeles.

Dame Olivia Newton-John (26 September 1948 – 8 August 2022)

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Olivia Newton-John was British born, but Australia adopted her a cultural icon.

She was the British/Australian singer and actor who became one of the most famous and loved people in the world in the mid 1970's and 1980's.

Her singles sold in the millions and her collaboration with John Travolta in Grease made her recognised around the world.

She was an environmentalist and an animal rights activist, who also raised money for cancer research. She died at her home in California.

Archie Roach (8 January 1956 – 30 July 2022)

JUSTIN MCMANUS/Sydney Morning Herald Singer-songwriter Archie Roach died in Victoria, Australia.

He was an Australian singer, writer and activist who toured the world and opened for Bob Dylan, Patti Smith and Tracy Chapman, among many others.

After Paul Kelly heard Roach's Took The Children Away on a Melbourne community radio station, Kelly invited Roach to open his shows across Australia.

Roach's impassioned writing and performance quickly made him a star at home. He toured the world with his songs, becoming a figurehead and an inspiration to Indigenous artists and activists everywhere.

"Uncle Archie" - as he was known, was the 2020 Victoria Australian of the year. He died at Warrnambool in Victoria after a long illness.

Naomi Judd (January 11, 1946 – April 30, 2022)

She formed the duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna. Together they dominated country music for much of the 1980's and early 1990's.

The Judds won five Grammys and had over twenty singles in the country music charts.

Naomi - born Diana Ellen - had struggled with depression for years. She took her own life.

Taylor Hawkins (February 17, 1972 – March 25, 2022)

He will always be best known as the drummer for Foo Fighters. He was a brilliant session player who toured for years with Alanis Morrissette.

Taking the drum-stool in Foo Fighters in 1994, led by ex-Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, Hawkins established himself as one of the most respected drummers in rock.

He had many side projects and played with pretty much everyone. Hawkins married in 2005 and had three children. He died in Bogota, Colombia, of unknown causes.

Mark Lanegan (November 25, 1964 – February 22, 2022)

Supplied Mark Lanegan of band Screaming Trees died aged 57.

He had one of the most versatile and well-used voices in American music.

As a founder of Screaming Trees and a member of Queens of The Stone Age and The Gutter Twins, Lanegan loaned his smoky baritone to two decades of songs.

He was once described as having a voice as "scratchy as a three-day beard yet as supple and pliable as Moroccan leather", which is unimprovable.

Once you recognise Lanegan's voice, you will hear it everywhere. Lanegan, encouraged by his friend Anthony Bourdain, eventually wrote two volumes of memoir, often talking about his alcohol and drug addictions. He had been sober for a decade when he died, aged 57.

Betty Davis (July 26, 1944 – February 9, 2022)

Photo by Baron Wolman/Getty Images Singer Betty Davis died as she lived, as a cult-icon and as a woman the men around her always underestimated.

Born Betty Gray Mabry, Davis was a singer, model and composer who played and worked harder, courted more controversy and had more funk and soul in her than almost any of the men who flocked around her.

As Betty Mabry she moved to New York from North Carolina at the age if sixteen and fell in with the design and music students who gathered in Greenwich Village.

She befriended Jim Hendrix and Sly Stone, before recording her first songs when she was nineteen or twenty.

By the time she released her self-titled first album in 1973, she had been married to Miles Davis - she kept the name - and relocated to London and then San Francisco.

Davis was barred from TV and boycotted by radio stations throughout her career for her sexually aggressive lyrics and persona.

She died as she lived, as a cult-icon and as a woman the men around her always underestimated.

Marvin Lee Aday (September 27, 1947 – January 20, 2022)

Charles Dharapak/AP American rock singer Meat Loaf appeared in over fifty films and TV shows.

Known to the world as Meat Loaf, Marvin Lee Aday died at the age of 74. He was a larger than life figure, with a voice and persona that could fill any stadium.

Meat Loaf began his career with a support slot for Van Morrison in California, and went on to release albums and sell out shows for three decades.

He appeared in over fifty films and TV shows. His roles as Robert Paulsen in Fight Club and as Eddie in the original Rocky Horror Picture Show are iconic.

Ronnie Spector (August 10, 1943 – January 12, 2022)

Peter Kramer/AP The Ronettes string of 1960s hits - Be My Baby, Baby I Love You, Walking In The Rain and so many others, still cut through the airwaves like diamonds.

Born Veronica Yvette Greenfield, Ronnie Spector was a New York City born and raised singer and writer.

With her sister and cousin she had a residency at Manhattan's Peppermint Lounge before she had left school.

As The Ronettes they signed to Phil Spector's label and became major international stars. Ronnie married Phil Spector - which went about as well as you might imagine - and recorded with George Harrison and John Lennon.

The Ronettes string of 1960's hits - Be My Baby, Baby I Love You, Walking In The Rain and so many others, still cut through the airwaves like diamonds. The self-described 'bad girl of rock n roll' died at her Connecticut home aged 78.