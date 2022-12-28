Six60, L.A.B. dominate the 2022 New Zealand music charts

The Official NZ Music Charts have released their data for the biggest hits of 2022, with Kiwi bands Six60 and L.A.B. scoring big on the local charts.

Reggae ensemble L.A.B. not only nabbed the No.1 spot for Top 20 NZ Single of the Year with In the Air, but also locked-up the entire Top Five with songs Mr Reggae, Controller Under the Sun, and Why Oh Why.

Their 2020 single Yes I Do also makes an appearance in 12th place, leaving the band with six entries in the chart overall – the same number as pop-rock band Six60, whose highest charting effort is their 2011 single Don’t Forget Your Roots in 7th place.

The 2021 TikTok hit 35 by Ka Hao and Rob Ruha also makes an appearance in 8th place, alongside singles from Muroki, Sons of Zion and more.

READ MORE:

* Auctions and concert for The Wine Cellar 'where artists cut their teeth'

* Noise from Six60 gig prompt complaints as music echoes across Christchurch

* How Six60 made good vibes big business



Six60 came out on top of the Kiwi albums chart with the 10th anniversary edition of the first self-titled album.

All four of the band’s albums, as well as their 2017 EP, made their way into the Top 10 NZ albums of the year, while L.A.B. boasts five efforts in the top 20.

Supplied Reggae band L.A.B. have made a mammoth impact on the NZ charts this past year, with multiple entries in the top albums and singles.

Stan Walker had multiple entries as well in the top 20 with All In and Te Arohanui, while Lorde, Drax Project, and Marlon Williams also made appearances on the chart.

The Top Te Reo Māori single of 2022 was also taken out by Six60, with their single Pepeha, however the chart was largely dominated by seven songs from Te Matatini’s 50th anniversary album and three singles from Rob Ruha.

The overall Top Single of the Year was British singers Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (Pnau Remix), a pop song which interpolates four of John’s previously released hits: 1972’s Rocket Man, 1989’s Sacrifice, 1983’s Kiss the Bride and 1976’s Where's the Shoorah? Harry Styles’ mega-hit As It Was came in at No.2 and Glass Animals’ Heat Waves placed third.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Six60 took out the No. 1 spot on the Top NZ Albums and Te Reo Māori singles charts.

L.A.B.’s five songs from the Top NZ Singles Chart also scored a place in the Top 50 overall singles, with Coterie’s Cool It Down the only other Kiwi single to make an appearance.

The top album was taken out by English heartthrob Harry Styles’ Harry's House, released in May, followed by Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights.

All five of Six60’s entries and four of L.A.B.’s from the Top NZ albums chart also made their way into the Top 50 Album chart.