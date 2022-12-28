Think Six60 are overhyped? Put these six other local acts on your radar instead

Kiwi band Dartz completed four gigs in 12 hours, in honour of this year's Crate Day.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a culture reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: There’s a dark underbelly of New Zealand society, one that fears revealing itself lest the wrath of the public push them into exile – the Six60 deniers.

I say this from personal experience as a now public “hater” of the band’s music, shaking my head in confusion every time a photo from one of their millions of shows surfaces on social media and having to switch radio stations every time I hear Don’t Forget Your Roots.

On Wednesday morning, writer Nicholas Sheppard let all hell fire reign loose after providing an opinion piece on the “strangely over-hyped spectacle of Six60,” whose music he describes as “bland and generic ... with unremarkable melodies” – you can check the comments to see how well that point-of-view was received.

Call it Tall Poppy Syndrome, call it truth, but whether you agree with the Six60 hate or not, there’s no denying our local music scene needs a bit more support spread about, so why not check out these equally excellent Kiwi acts?

READ MORE:

* Six60, L.A.B. dominate the 2022 New Zealand music charts

* ‘It would snuff us out’: The Wine Cellar is down to its last drop

* The strangely over-hyped spectacle of Six60



Supplied Avantdale Bowling Club’s Tom Scott.

Avantdale Bowling Club

Tom Scott’s exquisite jazz-rap project is an essential listen for any Kiwi who reckons themselves something of a music fan.

Scott has long-established himself as an untouchable powerhouse in New Zealand’s music scene, with previous projects including Homebrew, @peace and Average Rap Band.

Avantdale Bowling Club’s sophomore album Trees this September, a follow-up to 2018’s Taite Prize winning Years Gone By, was an instant classic which scored a perfect five stars and earned comparisons to Kendrick Lamar and Kamasi Washington in a Stuff album review.

Dartz

Famously from Wellington, this four-piece punk outfit of blokes’ prerogative seems to simply be having a good time.

Their songs are fast and loose, their online presence hilarious and unique, and they boast the accomplishment of playing four cities across Aotearoa in 12 hours in the name of crate day fun.

Wiri Donna

With all-male bands Six60 and L.A.B. dominating the NZ music charts, why not show some love to our more-than-talented crop of female Kiwi musicians?

Born Bianca Bailey, Wiri Donna produces gorgeously dreamy tracks, which muse on burn out and losing yourself. Check out her aptly titled 2022 EP Being Alone.

Danni Bishara Teeks’ (Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi) soulful singing has already earned him an MTVA European Music Award for Best New Zealand Act.

Teeks

If Six60 frontman Matiu Walter’s powerful voice is your draw for the band, the gorgeous vocal abilities of this Northland-born singer may just bring you to tears, as one Stuff reviewer wrote.

Raised on Bob Marley and inspired by neo-soul singers D’Angelo and Maxwell, Teeks’ (Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi) soulful singing has already earned him an MTV European Music Award for Best New Zealand Act.

He currently has one album under his belt, with 2021’s Something to Feel, and recently performed his first arena-headlining show at Auckland’s Spark Arena, where he told the audience this was “just the beginning”.

Mokomokai

Rapper Dirty and producers Dusty and Ghos’ 2022 project will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the best local releases of 2022.

Dirty, real name Manu Walters and cousin of Six60’s Matiu, raps clever bars over smooth beats, leaving you hoping the album, which the musicians call a “true reflection and product of colonialism against an indigenous people”, isn’t a one-off.

Dirty’s other project Eno x Dirty is also worth making time to check out.

There’s a Tuesday

These Christchurch up-and-comers are an “indie dream-pop” band signed under BENEE’s label Olive Records.

Fronted by two female singers, There’s a Tuesday provide a taste of the fresh talent rife in New Zealand’s music scene, with songs that explore the anxieties and vulnerabilities of your early-20s.