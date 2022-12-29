Mixed views on Vodafone decision to pull branding during Dizzee Rascal's Rhythm and Vines set

Dizzee Rascal’s place on the RnV line-up has been met with controversy.

A music photographer says Vodafone's decision to keep sponsoring Rhythm and Vines when convicted musician Dizzee Rascal is in the line-up is pathetic, but a DJ says pulling its sponsorship would do more harm than good.

After a month-long campaign from social media activist group Beneath the Glass Ceiling, Vodafone announced plans to remove its branding from the stage during the performance of rapper Dizzee Rascal who has a domestic violence conviction.

Earlier this year, the rapper was found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancée, and is set to be the headlining act for Gisborne music festival Rhythm and Vines.

Music photographer Vanessa Cone said Vodafone's decision was 'beyond pathetic'.

"I think Vodafone's decision is performative. I think they should just pull the sponsorship for the whole event," she said.

"Because what they are saying is they value their partnership over abuse.

"And if you are thinking about people in the audience who have been submitted to abuse in their life, watching this performer who still hasn't finished his sentence, it's just horrible."

Cone said Vodafone's decision opens the gate for more convicted artists to come to New Zealand.

Meg McCann/Supplied Rhythm and Vines is an annual New Years' festival that takes place in Gisborne.

"People will push and push the limits, get more and more controversial artists and I think it sets a really bad precedent and festivals will use that to get more horrible people in."

The fact that Dizzee Rascal had been through the justice system did not give him the green pass, she said.

"There's a line when the artist shows change, shows that they are genuinely sorry and they have done their best to make amends, because you cannot just cancel people for the rest of their lives.

"But it doesn't seem he made any public statement about being sorry and showing change, so I think he needs to face the consequences of his actions."

"I think it's pretty simple; if you abuse someone then you have your privileges taken from you," Cone said.

An Auckland resident DJ, who RNZ agreed not to name, has been in the industry for the past four years and said although he understood the backlash, Dizzee Rascal was following all the country's rules.

"Domestic violence is an issue not only in New Zealand but obviously globally. Advocacy groups primary motives are to stand for a change which I am completely behind.

"However, he is following the legal procedures put in place to rehabilitate himself and enter the country legally so in that regard, I can't say that his removal from performing entirely is something I agree with."

If Vodafone removed its sponsorship, many other artists would be affected, the DJ said.

"The removal of their support entirely would have significant negative consequences to other artists who have worked under pressure and in dire circumstances given the last few years with Covid.

"To remove themselves (Vodafone) entirely as a message of support for advocacy groups would do more harm than good in my opinion," he said.

Alongside many others, the music industry in New Zealand still had a lot of work to do, he said.

"There are powers within the music industry in New Zealand, like any other industry, that abuse their position and use this as a means of many different types of harassment."

Unfortunately, much of this behaviour still went unpunished because a lot of people who harassed were in a position of power, the DJ said.

New Zealand rapper Lucas Fahey has been in the music scene for more than a decade and said Vodafone's decision was a small victory.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Vodafone is pulling their branding during Dizzee Rascal’s set.

For a big corporate like Vodafone it was important to remember they had long-standing contracts with the music industry, so at least they were doing something, he said.

"Any action is something."

Fahey said keeping the rapper on the line-up was opposed to the community's effort to fight against any type of violence.

"We are trying to make appropriate changes ourselves as the music industry is, and we haven't even begun to make progress yet, we still in the process of correcting mistakes.

"For him to come here, it actually goes against what we are really trying to do."

Other artists on the line-up did not feel comfortable on addressing the issue with management due to the fear of losing spots on the line-up, Fahey said.

"In any other industry, if someone got hired and you knew they have been convicted and charged with domestic abuse, you would be allowed to talk to your employer and voice your opinions.

"I think in this case, a lot of the artists are not feeling comfortable to do that," Fahey said.

'We respect Vodafone's decision'

Through a statement, Rhythm and Vines said it does not condone violence of any kind.

The artist has followed all necessary steps required to obtain a temporary visa to enter the country and this visa has been approved by Immigration New Zealand, it said.

"We respect Vodafone's decision on this matter and value their ongoing partnership and support in delivering the best live entertainment experiences for New Zealand fans."

Vodafone head of corporate affairs Conor Roberts said the company remained supportive of Rhythm and Vines and would continue its sponsorship.