North Auckland festival Summer Haze cancelled due to incoming wild weather

Summer Haze, a festival that was scheduled to be held in North Auckland’s Matakana on Wednesday January 4, has been cancelled due to the “incoming weather forecast”.

The festival, which was also held in Tauranga on December 29, was set to feature iconic Kiwi artists like Shapeshifter, Fat Freddy’s Drop, newcomer Black Comet and Australian band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

On Tuesday, January 3, Shapeshifter wrote on the Summer Haze Facebook page that the Matakana event had been cancelled.

READ MORE:

* Summer festivals you can still get tickets for

* Homegrown draws thousands to Wellington waterfront, despite the rain

* South Island Wine & Food Festival kicks of summer festival season



“The health and safety of our crew and attendees are paramount, and the decision has been made in conjunction with the venue, production and promoter team,” the post said.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience while we work to secure the site and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Further updates in regard to the ticket refund process is expected “shortly”.

Supplied Fat Freddy's Drop were set to perform at the Matakana festival.

Fat Freddy’s Drop shared their disappointment about the “rough as” weather forecast and subsequent cancellation.

“Standing down the bedazzle,” the group wrote on their Instagram page.

Have you been affected by the cancellation? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Despite the summer weather only just beginning, the Auckland region is expected to be pummelled with heavy rain and strong winds over the next 48 hours.

Supplied Shapeshifter broke the news of the cancelled festival on the event’s Facebook page.

According to MetService, there is a heavy rain watch in place for all of Auckland, including Great Barrier Island from 9am on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday.

“Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially in the north and east,” MetService said.

There is also a strong wind watch in place for the same time period, with “severe gale” expected in exposed places.