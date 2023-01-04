UB40, Jefferson Starship Summer's Day Tauranga show cancelled due to weather

A large selection of severe weather warnings and watches have been issued for both wind and rain in the next 48 hours, primarily about the upper North Island.

The Tauranga leg of the A Summer’s Day Tour, featuring UB40 and Jefferson Starship, has been cancelled due to weather, hours before the event was due to kick off.

Organisers of the event, Neptune Entertainment, gave an update on the show late Wednesday morning saying the team were working through all options in regards to the forecasted weather.

“We will update all ticket holders as soon as possible,” the post read.

An hour later another post announced the cancellation of the show.

READ MORE:

* Heavy rain and strong wind warnings for much of the North Island, as storm looms

* North Auckland festival Summer Haze cancelled due to incoming wild weather

* Bands hit the road to bring music back to the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Coromandel



“Can't win them all, hope to see you at the next one, and thanks for your ongoing support,” the post read.

The concert was due to kick off at Trustpower Baypark from 4:30pm on Wednesday, and was part of A Summer’s Day Tour, featuring British reggae pioneers UB40, US veterans Jefferson Starship and iconic Kiwi band Dragon.

Supplied UB40 were set to play as part of the Summer's Day tour in Tauranga on Wednesday.

The tour has already played Napier, New Plymouth and Matakana. Nelson and Queenstown shows are due to take place on Friday and Saturday.

In the post the organiser advised the cancellation was due to “current and forecasted adverse weather conditions”.

“Safety is our top priority and this call has been made with our customers and staff first in mind.”

Ticket holders do not need to take any action, and refunds will be processed automatically. The post advised these can take ten business days to process.

The cancellation comes a day after Summer Haze, a festival that was scheduled to be held in North Auckland’s Matakana of Wednesday was also cancelled due to the incoming weather forecast.

The festival, which was also held in Tauranga on December 29, was set to feature iconic Kiwi artists like Shapeshifter, Fat Freddy’s Drop, newcomer Black Comet and Australian band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

On Wednesday MetService upgraded several weather watches to warnings. Northland, the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Tasman were placed under a heavy rain warning while Auckland has been given a strong wind warning.