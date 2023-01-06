Hawke's Bay's Nest Fest the latest in string of festival cancellations - this time not due to weather

Hawke’s Bay festival Nest Fest announced the cancellation of the 2023 event, due to “a variety of reasons and circumstances out of our control (family, injury and health)”.

The show, which was set to take place at Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings on January 14 was cancelled on Thursday with a Facebook post from the event organisers which said artists Action Bronson, Pond, Methyl Ethel and DeWalta had to withdraw, meaning the show could not go ahead.

“This has left us in an interesting and devastating situation to navigate for us, and for our loyal fans,” the post read.

“We have always set out to deliver the best show we physically could. We have searched high and low to find suitable replacement acts which has proven near impossible this late into the game and would leave us delivering a show we feel doesn’t represent Nest Fest or what we have sold to you - our fans.”

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and we are gutted just as much as you guys.”

Ticket holders will be refunded automatically within 3-5 business days.

The cancellation was announced amongst a number of weather-related gig cancellations, including the Tauranga A Summer’s Day leg of the New Zealand tour, which was cancelled on Wednesday – hours before the event was due to take place.

On Tuesday, Summer Haze, a festival that was scheduled to be held in North Auckland’s Matakana on Wednesday January 4, was cancelled due to the “incoming weather forecast”.

On Friday morning, Tauranga saw another weather-related cancellation, with a last-minute cancellation of R&B and hip-hop festival Juicy Fest, which boasted a star-studded lineup including Ja-Rule, Chingy and Nelly.