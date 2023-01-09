'I love you, goodnight': Elton John's farewell finally feels real

REVIEW: Not many artists could pull off an encore dressed in a robe, but when Elton John sat at his grand piano in a red sparkly one, and dedicated Your Song to 20,000-odd fans in Australia on Sunday night, it seemed a perfect fit.

If it feels like Elton John has been on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour for years, that’s because he has. He joked to the crowd in Newcastle, NSW, the world has seen Covid-19, and he has a new hip since it began in 2018.

It’s even the second time the tour has hit this side of the world.

But, a few weeks before he is due in New Zealand, when he took his rightful spot front of stage and hit those first notes of Bennie and the Jets, there was no sign it was wearing him out.

Wearing a black top coat with gold trim, gold shoes and his trademark glasses with sparkling pizazz, one of the world’s greatest living piano players proved he remains a legend on the keys, and still has stadium-worthy vocal power.

The only indication John gave that he was, in fact, a 75-year-old man with a new hip were the moments he left the piano to gingerly walk the stage and gesture to the crowd between songs.

Supplied With no portable mic, Elton John's was silent when he left the piano, but there were plenty of smiles from the 75-year-old.

But the crowd for the first night of his Australian tour – and the first concert at this venue in 32 years – was here for the music. Not being one for superfluous chatter, the Rocket Man was here to deliver.

“We’re gonna have a great time so let’s get on with it,” he told the crowd as he kicked into I guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues.

Sunday night Elton was a far cry from the musician who was forced to leave the Auckland stage in tears in 2020, when he pulled out mid-set with pneumonia after failing to find his voice for Daniel.

He may not have quite the full range of young Elton, but he still has one hell of a voice. There was certainly no sign of a struggle (and no sign of Daniel) this time around.

This was a gig of two parts. Early on, John razzled the crowd with some big hits, but seemed to really enjoy showing off what he was still capable of.

He dedicated Border Song to the late Aretha Franklin and pulled out a brilliant rendition of Tiny Dancer. He had plenty of fun with Rocket Man, ending with a long instrumental outro that had the crowd mistakenly cheering for the song-end three times before he finally decided to bring the anthem to a close.

The phone torches came out for Candle in the Wind, complete with images of Marilyn Munroe on the big screens, and the iconic musician left the stage briefly for a costume change. He returned in white – which for this entertainer, apparently means it’s really time to party.

Supplied Elton John's white jacket seemed to indicate it was time to ramp up the party.

With no lapel or portable mic set up, when the Rocket Man stood to rouse the crowd, he was silent. It was a shame and frustrating at times, but his hand gestures and huge smile seemed to be enough to get the crowd to respond.

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me got the stadium swaying and The Bitch is Back brought back the rock.

Sometimes nothing beats a great sing-along. Crocodile Rock gave the crowd its first chance to take the lead vocally for the na-na-nas. It was enough to provide a pretty magical crowd karaoke moment without missing any of what the people wanted to hear – John.

Supplied Elton John greeted the Newcastle crowd in a black and gold topcoat and gold shoes on Sunday.

And then, as the party reached a peak, John wordlessly left the stage before the encore.

Draped in a red sparkling robe – John returned for three last songs – starting with his Dua Lipa collaboration Cold Heart, with the pop star’s pre-recorded vocals and face on the big screens.

Your Song was dedicated to Sunday night’s crowd that by now, bedazzled blazers and glasses still sparkling, had abandoned their chairs.

“I love you so much,” he told everyone, thanking them for their outfits and their loyalty.

Supplied The Rocket Man proved he is still right at home in front of a piano.

“I love you. Goodnight,” he said again to a rousing cheer as he kicked into a fittingly emotional rendition of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, complete with footage of younger Elton performing throughout the years.

And then it was over.

The robe came off, revealing a jacket with his shimmering name on the back. The famous yellow brick road image appeared, and the man of the night could be seen from behind, walking away, before fading from the screen completely.

And the goodbye finally felt real.

