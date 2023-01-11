Sam Smith returns for one New Zealand show in November

Sam Smith is returning to New Zealand for one show in November as part of the Australia and New Zealand Gloria Tour.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will play Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday, November 11, in support of the upcoming album Gloria.

With more than 36 million album sales globally, Smith rose to fame in 2014 with their number one album In the Lonely Hour, featuring the hugely popular hits Stay With Me and I’m Not the Only One.

They have since released two further albums - including the 2017 chart-topper The Thrill of it All. They have garnered 49 billion streams and won and Oscar and four Grammys.

The fourth studio album Gloria will be released January 27, and features the chart-topping single Unholy.

The concert will be the British hit-maker’s third tour to New Zealand. They performed two sold out shows for the first time in 2015, and returned to Auckland in 2018.

They were also spotted in New Zealand in 2019, although they were not performing at the time, and referred to Aotearoa as “heaven” in a since-deleted Instagram post.

During their 2015 visit, Smith posted to Instagram: “This place is so beautiful. I'm going to lose my sh--".

Smith is currently in South Australia and is performing a one-off show at d’Arenberg Cube Winery on Wednesday to tie in with the tour announcement.

Presale tickets for the Auckland show go on sale on Monday, January 18 and general tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 18 from Ticketmaster.