'I'm a big fan': Pop star Sam Smith dreams of getting married at Hobbiton

Chart-topping British singer-songwriter Sam Smith wants to get married at Hobbiton.

The 30-year-old artist, who identifies as non-binary, is returning to New Zealand for one show in November, and judging by previous visits, a stop at the famous Waikato landmark may be on the cards.

“I’d say the best day of my entire life was when I went to Hobbiton for the first time.”

They first visited in 2015, where Smith got “tipsy” and spent the day running around the Waikato film set. They have since been back twice.

“I’d love to get married at Hobbiton. That’s my dream wedding venue,” they say.

When I’m introduced to the musician – who rose to fame in 2014 with the album In the Lonely Hour, featuring soulful hits Like I Can and I’m Not the Only One – they do not stand up to greet me from the couch in their Australian hotel suite, blaming an issue with their outfit.

I’m later told the sparkling black top underneath their blazer was sitting just right, and they did not want to mess with it. They reach their hand out to shake mine, apologise with a friendly smile, while laughing a little and pointing to the sparkling black top underneath their blazer.

It does not come across as a rude gesture. And it somehow feels appropriately Smith. They are, after all, a fan of drama.

They recount a story they previously told about plans for their ashes when they die. Half will be put into fireworks to be set off at their funeral, the other half to be set in a diamond ring “and given to my one true love”.

Daniel Boud/Supplied Sam Smith in South Australia, the night they announced their upcoming New Zealand show.

“I’m a drama queen,” they laugh.

During that first visit to Aotearoa, when Smith fell in love with Hobbiton, they also fell for Aotearoa as a whole.

The artist’s career had just taken off. Their “whole life had been turned on its head”, and they were stressed and “probably very ill” when they landed. But Smith remembers sitting down for breakfast and the food being incredible.

“The food tasted brighter,” they said.

“I love the people and the music, and the shows there are hands-down the best shows. The energy, the people in the arenas ... they’ll always be my favourite shows ... I’m a big fan.”

They have toured New Zealand twice previously, most recently for two Auckland shows in 2018. But they have also visited outside of music. Their manager married a Kiwi, and they have had the opportunity to explore the country, including the South Island’s Arrowtown.

They hope to be able to stick around for a break following the show in November.

The upcoming tour is supporting Smith’s fourth studio album Gloria. The album is a more joyful affair than previous releases, says Smith. They have also described it as liberating, and a record that got them through some dark times.

Supplied Sam Smith says the upcoming album Gloria is the first record that is entirely them.

Prior to the interview Smith’s management asked that questions be kept away from personal issues like bodyweight and Smith’s non-binary identification, but when asked about Gloria, and about those dark times, the 30-year-old – who towered over me physically, but spoke with in a surprisingly gentle and humble manner - seemed happy to get a bit personal.

“Gloria really symbolises the first record where there’s nothing to hide, there’s nothing to lose,” they say.

“I think being queer, and struggling with my weight and all these things growing up, I’ve always felt like a bit of an outsider,” they say, and recall feeling lonely and isolated when they were younger.

Having “grown up” in the music industry in their 20s, Smith admits they never quite felt “safe enough” to show the world who they really were.

Since then they’ve been on a 10-year sojourn of finding “the confidence and courage” to dance and dress how they want. The end result, they say, is Gloria.The music is happier, and so is Smith.

“It’s been an intense time of being brave and transitional,” they say of the road to Gloria.

“I know ... those feelings I felt of shame, and the hardships I felt when I was younger, was to do with being queer and not feeling safe. It’s taken a lot of work to be able to dance the way I want to dance,” Smith says.

Michael Bailey-Gates/Supplied Sam Smith's new album Gloria is due out January 27, 2023.

That’s not to say that Smith’s earlier albums were somehow disingenuous. They were Smith, just “not 100% me”. In 2020, the third studio album Love Goes was a transitional moment for the artist, and Gloria is another step forward.

“Every album I hope I get a little closer to who I am, so in some ways I hope I never figure out ... and I hope I’m always searching and hunting for it because there’s so much joy in the search,” they say.

While the album is a liberation album for the hit-maker, the latest single Unholy has been the subject of commentary about the language and music used, with some critics questioning whether the song is culturally insensitive for its use of African-American vernacular language and incorporation of Middle Eastern and Arab music.

Smith seems genuinely surprised and upset when I ask if they have seen or heard any of the feedback. When asked about the choice of language, they say they would need to look into the feedback first.

“I can’t comment on things I haven’t seen or read, so I will be sure to [have a look],” they say.

“I will comment on that when I have seen everything and read everything.”

Stuff offered Smith’s management an opportunity to supply additional comment before this story was published, but did not receive a response.

Daniel Boud/Supplied With Gloria, UK artist Sam SMith wanted to make an album they loved, and create a joyful record.

Unholy is the second single from the album. The first, Love Me More, was released close to a year earlier in May 2022. It was around Smith’s 30th birthday and they remember the fear when it was released.

“It was terrifying before I bought that out because I knew what was coming [with the record] and I was scared.”

When Love Me More did not sell in the way Smith was expecting, the artist had a “massive moment” which they describe as “a bit of an ego death”.

“I realised I’m not making music any more for success. I’m making this for me,” they say, adding they made the decision to focus on what they were putting into the world, not what they were getting from it.

“Which is a lovely feeling and a very liberating feeling honestly, because I don’t have a lot of fear any more.”

Michael Bailey-Gates/Supplied Sam Smith says the new album Gloria is '100% me'.

One overriding theme of Gloria, says Smith, is sexual liberation. It’s a topic close to the artist’s heart, largely because “I feel like I was kinda desexualised a bit when I was younger so being able to express those things is just amazing”.

They set themselves two tasks with the record. They wanted to make an album they truly love, and they wanted to make a joyful body of work, because “heartbreak and misery became quite a safe space for me”.

“I think that as I got older I started looking around me and realising there are so many outsiders and that we’re not alone, we’re all together ... That’s the way the world is working now, right? We’re all realising no one has their shit together.”

And while few of us may have our shit together, when asked if they are happy now, Smith smiles.

“I feel that ageing is a sensational thing. I’m leaning into the magic of that, which is wonderful.”

As our chat ended, Smith threw caution to the wind, standing up and leaning in for a hug – all fears of wardrobe malfunction abandoned – at least for now.

Sam Smith will play Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The writer was hosted by Mushroom Group.