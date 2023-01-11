Benee to make Coachella debut in April

Auckland-native Coachella 2022 star sightings: See Hollywood take over the Music Festival

* The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia set to replace Kanye West as headliners for Coachella 2022

* Harry Styles, Kanye 'Ye' West and Billie Eilish set to headline Coachella 2022

">Benee is set to play

when the world-famous music festival returns to California this April.

Benee, whose real name is Stella Bennett, will play the first weekend of the festival on April 14, before returning for the second weekend on April 21.

Coachella has become one of the most popular music festivals in the world, boasting the likes of Beyoncé, Radiohead, and Paul McCartney as past headliners.

The festival has also become a prominent playground for social media influencers and Hollywood’s A-Listers, with the likes of Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift spotted in the festival’s crowds.

Stuff Kiwi singer BENEE has been featured as an artist set to deliver a performance at this year’s Coachella.

READ MORE:

* Coachella 2022 star sightings: See Hollywood take over the Music Festival

* The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia set to replace Kanye West as headliners for Coachella 2022

* Harry Styles, Kanye 'Ye' West and Billie Eilish set to headline Coachella 2022



Bennett celebrated the announcement by posting the lineup to her Instagram page.

“WHAT THE ACTUAL FUK 2023 ... THIS HAS BEEN A DREAM OF MINE & NOW WE’RE PLAYING COACHELLLLLLLLLLLLAA,” the singer wrote.

The festival’s headliners include Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, K-Pop group Blackpink, and R&B singer Frank Ocean.

Other notable performers include alt-rock band Gorillaz, Icelandic musician Björk, and 70s rockers Blondie.

Other Kiwi acts to play the iconic festival include Lorde, who performed in 2014 and returned in 2017, teasing her then-unreleased sophomore album Melodrama.

Electronic outfit The Naked and Famous also played Cochella in 2014, while Nelson-based duo Broods were also on the 2017 lineup.

Tickets to the festival start at US$499 (NZ$783) for a single-weekend pass.