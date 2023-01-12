Jeremy Clarkson offers UK band Chumbawumba $60,000 to use their song on new TV show - they turn him down

Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson reportedly wanted Chumbawumba’s hit song as the theme tune for his new TV show, but they turned him down.

The band, best known for the 1997 single Tubthumping with its famous lyrics "I get knocked down, I get up again, you're never gonna keep me down", claimed they were approached by Clarkson’s team.

Ex-member Boff Whalley wrote in a tweet: "So anyway today we turned down £30,000 for our song to be used for a trailer for Jeremy Clarkson’s new TV series. I can’t tell you how much satisfaction that gave us."

Many users commented with praise for the band’s decision. Gary Cummins wrote: "Well done. Brilliant way to start a day. Thank you."

Musician Emma Flower commented: "That's a life-changing sum for us songwriters, but I'd have done the same. Massive kudos to you."

It arrived after Clarkson’s recent apology for a controversial column he wrote about Meghan Markle.

Supplied Clarkson reportedly wanted to use a Chumbawamba song for his new show

In his weekly column for British tabloid The Sun, Clarkson wrote he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Clarkson said on Twitter that he didn’t mean to cause such a stir.

“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people,” Clarkson tweeted at the time.