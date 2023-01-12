Diplo's prank with Kiwi lookalike at Bay Dreams goes viral

Diplo, one of the world's most sought after music producers, is one of the headline acts for Bay Dreams 2023.

Ten-time Grammy nominee Diplo was one of the headliners at the 2023 Bay Dreams festival – but fans were in for a surprise as the US DJ pranked the crowd with his Kiwi doppelgänger.

Diplo brought Kiwi Neill Fraser, from alternative rock band Villainy, onto the stage to hype up the crowd.

"We're gonna have him open the set and see if anyone notices the difference!" The US DJ said in a TikTok that has now gone viral, 10 days after the gig.

Fraser bears a striking resemblance to Diplo, both in their distinct bleached blonde hairstyles and in stature, and it appears in the TikTok that the crowd, at first, was none the wiser.

“He killed at hyping the crowd up... but didn’t know how to DJ so I kicked him off stage,” Diplo’s TikTok caption reads.

Diplo was a founding member of Major Lazer and is known for high-profile collaborations with some of the world's biggest artists, including Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and Sia.

Diplo was headlining the festival this year along with Sticky Fingers, Hybrid Minds, and Denzel Curry.

He just released his solo album, self-titled Diplo, which features the hit Don't Forget My Love.

Bay Dreams 2023 was held on January 3 at Mount Maunganui.