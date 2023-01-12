Nick Carter remembers late brother Aaron in new song 'Hurts to Love You'

Nick Carter shared his tribute song to younger brother Aaron, who died in November at the age of 34.

The song, titled Hurts to Love You, finds Nick reflecting on their admittedly “complicated relationship”. An Instagram clip shows him watching home videos of the two playing from a projector.

“We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them,” the Backstreet Boys member wrote in the caption. “So I worked it out the best way I know how.”

Aaron was found dead inside his California home in early November. A cause of death has not been disclosed. According to Billboard, a spokesperson for the LAPD said at the time that there was a “suspicious death” at the residence.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” Nick Carter wrote on Instagram following Aaron’s death.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

Prior to Aaron Carter’s death, police conducted a welfare check at home after he appeared to be doing drugs on IG Live.

He was asleep when authorities arrived, and no drugs were found at the scene.

Aaron said he had been diagnosed with multiple mental health issues in a 2019 Entertainment Weekly interview following his DUI arrest.

Nick sought a restraining order against his brother after he allegedly threatened to kill Nick’s pregnant wife.