Miley Cyrus gives ex Liam Hemsworth musical middle finger for his birthday

Miley Cyrus’ new studio album is set to arrive in March, but fans have already received a music video for the single Flowers – and there’s a special message in the track for her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth too.

The video was released on January 13, which just happens to be Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday – and includes lyrics such as “I can love me better than you can,” as the video sees Cyrusstrutting around, working out, and dancing.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Cyrus has delivered fans the first taste of her new album, with a music video for the single Flowers.

The title refers to Cyrus buying flowers for herself, while the video depicts her her confidently walking about the town, now solo.

Cyrusteased the single at her New Year’s Eve special, where she performed with her godmother and country singing legend, Dolly Parton.

The summer anthem follows Cyrus’ last studio album, Plastic Hearts, which was released in 2020.

Cyrus and Hemsworth separated in 2019.

The couple had been dating on and off since 2009, but Miley and the Australian actor called off their engagement in 2013. They got back together in January 2016.

Cyrus’ new album will be released on March 10 worldwide.