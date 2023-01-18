Set times for Auckland's Laneway Festival fire up hundreds of fans

Haim will headline the Auckland Anniversary Day festival, after previously playing at the festival in 2014.

The set times for Auckland’s Laneway Festival released this week have caused an uproar amongst punters, who say the big acts have been “done dirty".

After an almost three-year hiatus while Covid restrictions were in place, tickets to the upcoming festival sold out in just 90 minutes, for the first time in the event’s decade-long history, triggering a change of venue and an extra release of tickets.

Ticket prices started at $190, with the fourth and final release of tickets reaching $209.40.

On Tuesday, Laneway dropped the set times for the January 30 event which runs from 11.30am to 10pm at Western Springs Stadium.

As soon as the post dropped, hundreds of ticket holders shared their disappointment across social media, with the announcement triggering a swarm of negative comments, many begging for changes.

Hundreds of the comments pointed out the clashes between their favourite artists, or the small gap to run between stages.

“If you were worried about crowd flow you wouldn’t overlap headliners like that,” one social media user said on Laneway’s Instagram post.

“Drop the map so we can see how far we gotta dash due to these clashes,” another person said.

“Who is in charge of this? The layout, the overlapping, team someone let us down,” a festival-goer wrote.

Another comment simply asked if Laneway organisers were “insane”.

The major headliners for the show, which include Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Fred Again and Joji are playing across four stages, within two hours of each other.

Beloved American singer Bridgers kicks off the two hours of chaos at 7pm on the Good Better Best Stage, where she will perform for 50 minutes.

Punters will then have five minutes to make their way to Joji, a Japanese singer and songwriter, who begins an hour-long set at 7.55pm at the Never Let it Rest stage.

Imogene Jones/Supplied Imogene Jones is concerned the overlapping acts could cause a panicked atmosphere.

Joji’s set will still have 30 minutes to go when popular DJ, Fred Again, starts his hour-long set at 8.30pm , on the Pine Tree Bend stage.

Finally, headliner Haim, a pop trio of three sisters, begins at 9pm, back at the Good Better Best Stage, which will begin 30 minutes into Fred Again’s set.

Festival-goer Imogene Jones believed the short turn-around between acts could cause chaos.

“Although I understand they have overlaps for safety reasons and to alleviate congestion they are also creating a potentially panicked atmosphere where people feel the need to run between stages which is actually a larger safety concern,” Jones said.

Ash Awhimate/Supplied Ash Awhimate is disappointed in the Laneway set times, making it hard for punters to see all of their favourite acts.

Ash Awhimate, who has been attending the festival since 2014, was loathed to choose between artists.

“It's just disappointing as I'm going to have to choose, or leave halfway through a set to see the other,” Awhimate said.

“This is one of the best line-ups they've had in a few years and they clash two of the main artists.”

Laurie Hyde/Supplied Laurie Hyde believes Laneway have done artists dirty by overlapping their set times.

Another punter, Laurie Hyde, said it was a “misstep” by Laneway to have the big acts scheduled for the same time, and the artists have been “done dirty”.

“I think they really needed to release the map at the same time so people can properly plan,” Hyde said.

Laneway Festival’s organisers were approached for an explanation of the set times, but declined to comment.