Kimbra writes song for daughter she hasn't had yet in new album

Kimbra’s new album includes a song for the daughter she’s yet to have, as she becomes more strategic about her career to achieve her dream of becoming a mother.

The Hamilton-raised, New York-based singer-songwriter says A Reckoning also explores themes of conflict, borne in part from living in the US during protests about the death of George Floyd , who died when a police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis.

“I was living in New York right as the George Floyd stuff took off and [there were] protests on my street every day and Covid was just beginning,” Kimbra says of the period in mid-2020 when she was also confronting her own struggles with a number of emotions, including anger.

“Anger is an interesting emotion because when it's used in unhealthy ways, it's the most destructive force in our world, right? It's behind violence, but when it's used for good, in a protest, or standing up for yourself at work, it's actually life force and it’s vitality.”

Kimbra was talking to Simon Bridges for his Stuff podcast, Generally Famous, as part of a pre-release publicity blitz for the album, her fourth.

Expressing delight at being able to spend time in Aotearoa-New Zealand over summer, she was warm and open during the conversation, discussing her journey to stardom and career since.

Now 32, she burst onto the international scene in 2011. She duetted with close friend Gotye on the double Grammy-winning and 13 million-selling Somebody That I Used to Know, and saw her debut album Vows enter the US chart at number 14.

Second album, 2014’s The Golden Echo, highlighted her eclectic style and featured collaborators as diverse as John Legend and Omar-Rodriguez Lopez of The Mars Volta. 2018’s Primal Heart saw her touring with the likes of Beck and David Byrne.

Since then she’s split from her major record label to become fully independent. Although she suggests some nerves about being “the bank”, she’s relishing the complete creative control that underpinned her work on A Reckoning.

“I had the title even before everything became a reckoning in the world because I wanted to be confrontational. That's how I move through my feelings, I confront them,” she says.

“As I went down that journey, I discovered that a lot to do with anger is also surrender and vulnerability. that's why the first single [from A Reckoning] was Save Me, which is such an expression of powerlessness.

“If you first admit powerlessness, then you can build. All the great world religions always start with surrender, prayer, there's something to that. Then I really just let myself explore all sides of that subject.”

A natural reaction to the violence and conflict covered in the rest of the album was the track for her daughter.

“[It’s] all about motherhood, it's in reaction to something [the conflict and anger] that's very subversive and challenging.

“I guess I don't think any longer that having kids has to be synonymous with a white picket fence. I love the idea of actually raising kids half in New Zealand, half in New York. I think it'd be awesome to grow up with that kind of diversity, right?

“I definitely want to be a mum, I think it's like an amazing opportunity if I can have one [a child] you know. I never want to assume that I can, but that's on the cards.

“So that makes you get strategic about what I want the next few years to look like. I plan on releasing a lot of music, I'm working on three other albums right now.”

Addressing her hopes, and vulnerabilities on this album represents another step in her journey to being more authentic.

“I've always written about my own stories, but I kind of decorated them in fantasy and in sort of whimsy. Whereas ... there are just some very difficult lyrics in this new music. Saying out loud, ‘I lack the courage to take care of myself’, I don't want to say that to people.

“I wouldn't have said that stuff back then because it would have been like, ‘I don't want to be judged’. Now I realise that art is telling the truth and [I’m] a little less scared to be judged.”

Her new album, A Reckoning, is out on January 27.