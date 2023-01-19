Kaylee Bell announced as opening act for Ed Sheeran's NZ tour

Kiwi artist Kaylee Bell says being asked to open for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming New Zealand tour is a “dream come true” and her first reaction was to scream.

Bell, who is no stranger to the international stage having opened for The Chicks (then known as The Dixie Chicks) in 2017 and performed with Kiwi-born Australian musician Keith Urban during his 2014 and 2016 tours, will open for all six of Ed Sheeran’s shows.

“We had a big year in 2022 with The Voice Australia, and the band and I have been playing a lot of shows in the last six months ... I think that it is starting to pay off which is really amazing.

“It is truly a dream come true tour to be joining,” Bell said on Thursday from Tamworth, Australia.

In 2022, Bell opened for Six60’s Stadium Tour and US country star Brad Paisley’s shows in New Zealand, as well as headlining Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, performing at the sold out Rhythm and Vines, and appearing in reality television show – The Voice, Australia.

Her single, ‘Keith’ – a song about Keith Urban – who was a coach on The Voice Australia, went viral and has amassed more than 14 million streams on Spotify alone. With more than 40 million streams, Bell is the most streamed female country artist in Australasia in the past four years.

Supplied/Stuff Kaylee Bell pictured performing at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch in December.

Bell said she had received a lot of support from Kiwi act Six60, who opened for Ed Sheeran in Dunedin in 2018, ahead of her first stadium gig supporting them last year.

“That was the first time we played a stadium, and they were so accommodating ... Matiu came to meet us before our show and to say hi etc ... it was a really amazing example of how you look after your supports.

“We felt a part of that tour and I thought it was a really respectful thing he did.”

Bell’s big gig supporting Ed Sheeran in his six-date tour, includes three sold-out intimate concerts at the Wellington Opera House.

Supplied/Channel 7 Australia Kiwi country musician Kaylee Bell appeared on The Voice Australia as a contestant in 2022.

But before that, she has an important awards ceremony to attend.

Bell is nominated for three Australian Golden Guitar Awards, with the awards to be held in Tamworth on Saturday. She has been nominated for best album, contemporary album of the year and vocal collaboration of the year.

“There is a lot going on.”

Bell has just released her new single ‘Small Town Friday Nights’, a celebration of her small town upbringing in Waimate, South Canterbury, and the memories she and her friends made as carefree teenagers running free on Friday nights.

Supplied/Stuff Kiwi artist Kaylee Bell has just been announced as the opening act for Ed Sheeran's NZ tour.

Released alongside a video shot in Nashville, where Bell spends the bulk of each year writing, ‘Small Town Friday Nights’ is the latest in a string of successful singles for the artist.

She said her new single ‘Boots’ would be released on February 1, and she planned to play more shows and tour internationally later in 2023.

Also performing at Ed Sheeran’s stadium shows in Wellington and Auckland is one of the UK’s rising talents, 21-year-old Maisie Peters. In October 2022, she released the single ‘Not Another Rockstar and is signed to Sheeran’s Gingerbread Records label.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Kaylee Bell performing with Keith Urban, in Wellington, in 2016.

The West Sussex-born singer is working on the follow-up to her debut album, You Signed Up For This, and is making her first ever visit to New Zealand for the tour.