Elton John has 'unfinished business' in New Zealand, says longtime tour manager

Live vision of Still Standing from Elton John show in Newcastle, Australia

On the verge of the long-awaited New Zealand tour, Elton John has “unfinished business” in Auckland, says longtime tour manager DC Parmet.

And if anyone knows what the iconic musician is feeling, it would be the man who has been running the show behind the scenes for decades.

Parmet celebrated 25 years and 2342 shows with John in October, although he first fell in love with the artist’s music in 1972 as a child. Now, decades later, he is finally getting ready to say goodbye to John, and the fans.

Speaking from an Australian locker room in between shows, Parmet - whose chest-long “covid beard” gives an extra air of authenticity to his rock and roll tour manager persona - says they’re ready to finally make good on those plans to farewell Auckland in style.

The Tiny Dancer star was set to complete his New Zealand leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2020, when a bout of walking pneumonia forced him to leave the stage in tears.

Finally, after a global pandemic and John’s hip replacement, the Tiny Dancer star is getting ready to make things right.

“Christchurch is a new show, that’s going to be fantastic, but regards to Auckland, we have unfinished business there,” Parmet says.

Supplied Elton John will finally bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to New Zealand in January.

Many New Zealanders saw the photos of John being escorted off-stage in tears back in 2020, and almost three years on, Parmet remembers the week well.

“He was feeling ill,” he explains.

“He just thought it was a cold, or flu or something like that, but it turned out that it was walking pneumonia. It kicked his butt and ... walking pneumonia is really serious. He gave everything he had to the audience and his voice finally gave out, and he was unable to play the last songs,” he says.

SUPPLIED Elton John apologises before being escorted off stage at his Auckland performance. Video first published February 17, 2020.

And John, Parmet insists, is not one to pull out when feeling a bit off. He has seen the musician perform through all weather conditions and bouts of food poisoning, but for that 2020 show, he was simply too unwell.

As for the 75-year-old’s health almost three years on?

“Have no fear,” Parmet says to anyone heading along to the shows this week.

“He’s in tip-top fighting shape.”

Supplied DC Parmet has been Elton John's tour manager for 25 years, and more than 2000 shows.

John’s long-winded farewell tour began back in 2018, but on July 8, 2023 in Stockholm it will come to an end. Having hit the final year, and preparing to say goodbye to New Zealand, Parmet says, makes it all seem pretty real.

He has seen countless memorable shows over the years, and a few rock and roll moments (he laughs about a time in the 1970s when they accidently took off in a car booked for notorious tough-guy actor Joe Pesci).

Now the end is nearing, Parmet admits those final shows will be “really sad”.

“It’s very difficult because the band and crew have become family. Some of these people I've been working with since 1997,” he says.

Carl Green/Supplied Elton John was escorted off stage in tears in 2020, when he was unable to continue performing.

“The tribe is going their separate ways ... I’ll miss the comradery we shared, but that’s the nature of life.”

And it’s a big crew. The stage show toured Australia recently with 73 crew and 30 truck drivers.

As for what’s next for Parmet?

“The future is wide open,” he laughs, throwing out a Tom Petty quote to sum up his lack of plans.

He has no “exit strategy” but loves touring, and hopes to do more of it with other artists. He admits there is a bit of anxiety about his own future, but he’s also pretty pragmatic about hoping thing work out fine. And John deserves a break, he says.

“I’m happy for Elton being able to start the next chapter of his life. He's given the fans and the public so much ... I’m really excited for him to be able to do what he wants to do,” he says.

The story is not quite over yet, though. Years after the farewell tour first began, Parmet insists John, now 75 years old and with a new hip, is still creating magic on stage.

Supplied The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in 2018, and is set to wind up in July, 2023.

“He hasn’t lost a step. His playing and singing are better than ever,” he says.

He’s got a fantastic band ... the whole thing is like a Ferrari. Everything is working together, and it’s a finely tuned machine ... it’s going to be a great night.”

And after more than 2000 shows and 25 years, Parmet insists he is still a massive fan of the man responsible for huge hits like I’m Still Standing and Daniel.

It was a musical love affair that started when Parmet was 11 years old in 1972. He bought his first record – John’s Yellow Brick Road. And decades later, the music doesn’t get old.

“Never in my wildest imagination did I think 24 years later I’d be working for Elton,” he says.

“I still listen to that record at home ... Elton’s music is the soundtrack to my life.”

Elton John plays Christchurch's Orangetheory Stadium, January 24 and Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium, January 27 and 28, 2023. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.