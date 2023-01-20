David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founder, dies at 81

American singer-songwriter David Crosby has died after a long illness.

The news was released by his wife Jan in a statement to Variety saying he died peacefully.

In paying tribute, Crosby’s wife said “his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched.”

Crosby was a founding member of legendary American psychedelic rock band The Byrds who had success in the 1960s with such hits as Mr Tambourine Man, Eight Miles High and Turn, Turn, Turn.

After he was kicked out of The Byrds in 1967, Crosby went on to help form one of the most successful supergroups of all time Crosby, Stills and Nash with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash.

They were later joined by Neil Young and had a string of hits, including Woodstock, Teach Your Children and Ohio.

AP David Crosby became a Twitter personality in recent years.

Crosby was known for his decadent drug use as much as his music and he grappled with addiction for many years. His 1982 arrest in Texas on drug and weapons charges led to a five-month prison stay.

In recent years, Crosby has become somewhat of a Twitter personality, posting regularly and engaging with fans on an array of topics from music to politics.

Crosby is survived by his wife Jan Dance, their son Django, son James Raymond, and two daughters, Erika and Donovan, from previous relationships.