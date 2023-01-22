Teens hitchhiked to Soundsplash festival after 4-hour shuttle delays, a mum calls for refunds

Daniel Dunphy, Daniel Thomas and Finn Lyness spent four or five hours trying to get into Soundsplash.

Three teens trekked with heavy bags for an hour before hitch-hiking to a Raglan festival after hearing there were four-hour waits for a shuttle.

And a mother who described Soundsplash as a “complete and utter shambles” is calling for ticket refunds after her son and his friends waited eight-and-a-half hours, much of it without water.

The festival for ages 16 and above is a three-day annual event usually attended by around 8000 young people, many of whom camp onsite at Raglan’s Wainui Reserve.

Soundsplash organisers, in a statement on Friday afternoon, apologised for long delays with a shuttle operating between the town airfield - where parking happens - and the festival site.

READ MORE:

* Soundsplash organisers apologise for shuttle delays at Whāingaroa-Raglan festival

* Covid-19: 20 new Waikato community cases, one Covid-positive person in hospital

* Covid-19: 97 new community cases, seven people in hospital with virus



Daniel Dunphy, Daniel Thomas and Finn Lyness said they spent a “pretty ruthless” four or five hours trying to get to the event in the hot sun.

The Aucklanders said they arrived at 8.30am expecting to be at the front of the line, but there were long lines and a four-hour wait for the bus.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There were long delays with shuttles when Soundsplash festival goers arrived, prompting complaints. These festival goers are pictured getting on the bus at the end of the festival.

They didn’t want to wait four hours so “wheeled our stuff ... for like one hour up a massive hill,” Thomas said.

They ended up jumping on the back of a construction worker’s truck, before a mum took them the rest of the way.

“Everyone driving past was really positive and everyone was just helping each other like Kiwis do...

“So the start was very bad,” Thomas said. “But the whole concert was amazing.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Soundsplash festival goers wrap up on Sunday. Many camp on-site at Raglan’s Wainui Reserve.

He said the entry system was much better last year at Hamilton’s Mystery Creek, but the festival environment had a “better vibe” this year.

Jill Day said her son, and six others from the Wairarapa, left Hamilton to arrive at Raglan at 8.30am, but also waited hours to get into the event.

“This is not acceptable at all, and we have emailed asking for compensation. This was supposed to be the highlight of the holidays.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Tents left behind after Soundsplash finished on Sunday.

The boys went through the bag search and had all liquids taken off them, but then had to spend four hours with their bags in the hot sun – with nowhere to sit, no shade and no water.

Day said one of the boys started getting delirious and they asked a woman with a van to give them a ride.

“They got there 8.5 hours after they arrived,” she said.

A statement from Soundsplash organiser Brian Ruawai said there was entry congestion mid-morning [on Friday] at a time when the crowd grew quickly and it coincided with the drivers' mandatory breaks.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Soundsplash organiser Brian Ruawai acknowledged problems with getting people to the event on Friday.

“Unfortunately one of the buses we had on today did break down and we weren’t able to replace it at short notice.

He apologised for long shuttle waits and said Soundsplash would improve “transport logistics” for future attendees, as it did with search process delays on entry a couple of years ago.

But Day said one shuttle breaking down was a laughable excuse and believed all ticket holders should be compensated.

There were only 3 buses to transport 10 000 kids – they promised us parents they would look after our kids and then they do this.”

Soundsplash has been contacted for further information.