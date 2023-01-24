Shapeshifter, Kimbra and Tiki Taane join Synthony in the Domain

Shapeshifter, Kimbra and Tiki Taane will join the Synthony in the Domain lineup for 2023.

Kiwi heavyweights Shapeshifter join singer songwriter Kimbra and Tiki Taane in the second announcement for Auckland’s Synthony in the Domain, 2023.

The one-day festival will be held for the first time at the outdoor venue Pukekawa/Auckland Domain on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Synthony in the Domain 2023 will feature a live orchestra, electronic dance music, DJs, performers and impressive visuals over two stages and seven hours.

Also announced to be completing full live sets are local legend Sir Dave Dobbyn and Australian dance group Sneaky Sound System, joining previously announced duo Sachi.

Guest vocalists and performers Kimbra, Miss Connie and Lewis McCallum are also set to take stage at the one-day festival. They join artists Ilan Kidron, Savage, Ella Monnery, Jeremy Redmore and Bella Kalolo, who were announced last year.

The orchestral and electronic dance music hybrid event will celebrate 30 years of dance anthems, hosted by Aroha, with a new Synthony set list curated by DJ Dick Johnson.

Unlike previous years, Synthony in the Domain will not be touring in 2023.

Tickets go on sale from synthony.com.