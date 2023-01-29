Why is there no recorded footage of NZ Hall of Fame inductees Larry's Rebels?

No archived footage of Larry’s Rebels exists, but was it a case of vandalism? Or simply money?

When the late Larry Morris and his iconic 1960s band the Rebels were inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2020, only one official archived video of the band existed.

One rumour exists that all television footage was destroyed years ago when Morris – known to be a character capable of rocking the boat – angered a TVNZ staffer so much that this unnamed person destroyed all Larry’s Rebels tapes. After that alleged destructive incident, the footage was gone forever.

Others say the missing tapes are simply a matter of money, or lack thereof.

With the recent death of Morris, the lost archives, for many, is even more frustrating. The band appeared on popular 1960s shows C’Mon, Town and Around and New Faces. So where is the footage?

I even had a personal connection to the hunt. Morris, I’m told, knew my Dad and played my own parents’ wedding at an Auckland barn in the 1970s. And this was the kind of story my Dad would have loved.

Was Larry’s Rebels really a victim of brutal vandalism? Or were tapes simply expensive, and TVNZ (or NZ Broadcasting Corporation as it was known at the time) cheap?

Music historian Grant Gillanders has spent “years” hunting for archives of the pop band, and while he has plenty of audio and photographic material, he confirms to Stuff when it comes to video, there is only one.

It is the 1967 music video for Let’s Think of Something (which was filmed in Wellington, on the balcony on Tom Jones' hotel when he was visiting New Zealand).

But Gillanders says there is no malicious intent behind the missing footage. It came down to money.

Back in the 1960s, tape cost a dollar per foot, says Gillanders. The workaround was to tape over everything not “historically important”. Being the 1960s, a lot of pop music fit that bill.

Supplied Music historian Gran Gillanders (left) with Larry Morris.

“A dollar was a lot of money, so you get a 30-minute programme that you’d recorded, heaven knows what that would cost,” he says.

“A lot of the tapes were used over and over.”

Ask those close to the band, though, and they have heard a different, and certainly more vindictive, version of what went down all those years ago.

Natalie Rouse, daughter of Terry Rouse - the keyboardist for the iconic Auckland pop band – told Stuff she heard the tapes were actively destroyed, after Morris pissed off a staffer at TVNZ/NZBC.

“This act seems more egregious as time passes,” she told Stuff in an email.

“This person tried to erase Larry Morris, and by extension the Rebels from history, and almost succeeded ... The unbelievable maliciousness of trying to erase a character from New Zealand's TV archives is itself hard to fathom, but the fact that it also ... robs future generations of New Zealanders of a piece of our musical history ... is inconceivable.”

Supplied With the cost of tapes int he 1960s, NZ Music Hall of Fame manager Mark Rhodes says music video footage was commonly taped over.

When speaking to Stuff, Rouse it’s “crazy” that there is no footage available. But she cannot confirm the egregious act of vandalism, or give specifics about the details. She suggests names of people who might.

Frustratingly, she says, the generation that remembers the band, and know how big – and important – they were, will not be around forever.

“As that generation dies out, nobody will know,” she says.

Unfortunately, Rouse’s Dad Terry – while also having heard the rumour about active destruction – can not provide specifics either.

In 1972 Morris was caught in possession and charged with LSD supply. He was sentenced to prison time, and Terry understands this is when the tapes were destroyed.

“I think ... they decided they didn’t want to have anything associated with him,” he says.

But Terry cannot say for sure who destroyed the tapes, or exactly why.

“That was what I heard, but I don’t know for sure,” he says.

“Rumours are rumours, are rumours.”

Former band member Dennis “Nooky” Stott says the real truth is somewhere in the middle.

Back in the 1960s, Larry's Rebels had five consecutive top 10 hits. Their style and swagger led their management company to use the phrase, "lock up your daughters: Larry's Rebels are coming to town”.

Ultimately, says Stott, the general attitude from government departments “and the like” towards the pop scene in the 1960s, was one of, “how dare they upset our grandmothers”.

He recalls that even former Prime Minster Rob Muldoon got “stuck into Larry’s Rebels” at one stage.

“So when it came to clearing out things, they went right through and destroyed the tapes.”

While he says the cost-saving measures came into play, as a reason on its own, Stott says, “when you actually look into it, it didn’t really hold a lot of weight.”

As exciting a story as destroying tapes in a fit of rage may be, Gillanders and NZ Music Hall of Fame manager Mark Roach both say there is simply no truth to the rumour.

“It’s one of those old wives tales,” says Gillanders.

“It didn’t happen like that ... TVNZ didn’t start archiving everything until 1985. Everything was either useable or biffed.”

Lawrence Smith Kiwi legend Larry Morris died earlier this month.

While it is true that there is no archived footage available of the band, and they were inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame with a montage of photos, interviews and that one remaining video from 1967, Roach says the lack of video from bands of that era is common. At the time, NZBC taped over almost everything.

“They didn’t have the money to store and have loads of tapes,” he says.

“This is prevalent throughout the entire 60s period,” he says, and while things improved in the 1970s, the lack of footage is frustrating.

“We know these artists did these performances, but none of it exists,” he says.

Stuff also reached out to TVNZ, and a representative confirmed via email that all archives sit with Nga Taonga as the national archivist, but there is not a lot from the 1960s. They offered to “ask around the office” but suggested the case of the missing tapes may remain a mystery.

”If the footage doesn’t exist it may or may not be due to the rumour you’ve mentioned below. I’m not quite sure how we would be able to substantiate that.”

Supplied Larry Morris was known as a ‘bit of a rebel’ in the 1960s.

Still, almost everyone suggested one person knew the full story. Peter Grattan worked with Morris as a promoter in the 1960s. He also joined TVNZ in 1975, was responsible for putting Radio With Pictures on air and later became head of entertainment for the broadcaster.

Speaking from the US, Grattan says Larry was always a “bit of a rebel”. He recalls one particular incident that got the vocalist in some hot water with a prank, during the filming of music show C’mon.

“Howard Morrison was singing a song, and Larry was backstage ... and threw an apple, and it hit Howard Morrison on the head,” he says.

“And Kevan Moore [the show’s producer] came running down the stairs: ‘who threw that?’ Everyone was laughing and Larry got the blame,” he says.

Morris may have been in the dog box that day, but, Grattan says there was no tape destruction as any form of payback. They, like many tapes of the era, were simply recorded over.

“There was never a conspiracy to delete everything.”