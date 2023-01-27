Auckland Transport confident, but Elton John fans fear post-concert 'chaos'

Elton John breaks down on stage in Auckland. Video first published on February 17, 2020.

Transport minister Michael Wood has scoffed at Auckland Transport’s suggestion that concertgoers heading to see Elton John in Auckland on Friday drive to the event.

Wood, appearing on Newshub’s AM show on Friday morning, said a social media post from AT on Thursday telling people the Penrose train station near Mt Smart was closed and that gig-goers should drive to the venue was “pretty weird”.

"I saw that last night on social media, I thought it was pretty weird, to be honest,” Wood said.

“We need to be using these big events to be encouraging public transport.”

AT previously said it is confident it had ironed out the issues that led to confusion and traffic jams at the January 21 Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Mt Smart stadium .

Fans who attended the on January 21 were told they could use their concert ticket on public transport to get to the venue.

However, a Stuff reporter was denied entry, and “nudged” off the bus when trying to board.

Sir Elton John will be performing at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday and Saturday, and Auckland Transport has assured punters they will be able to use their concert ticket to board public transport.

“We’ve now found three depots were not on the distribution list for special events information,” an Auckland Transport spokesperson said.

“We had sent updates to operator contacts, but not directly to the depots.

“We’ve fixed this and are checking with all operators that we have the most direct contact details.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Mt Smart can hold an audience of 40,000 people, creating congestion when leaving or arriving at the venue. (File photo)

The spokesperson said Auckland Transport “will also be ensuring operators have information about special events way ahead of time”.

“We are confident this won’t happen again as we have now updated the process of sending updates to the depots,” the spokesperson said.

The Stuff reporter who was physically moved by the bus driver after trying to use their concert ticket as a fare said “there should be a better system in place to make sure all of their bus drivers know”.

“I did not appreciate them putting their hands on me,” they said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Multiple train lines will be closed this weekend, leaving limited options to those heading to see Elton John at Mt Smart. (File photo)

Concert-goer Menzies Ranginui said “it was a miracle there as no serious accident or injury” as 40,000 punters swarmed out of Mt Smart at 10pm, when the concert had finished.

“It was simply chaos and dangerous, whoever is responsible for organising traffic flow after an event like this should be held accountable,” Ranginui told Stuff.

“Most people understand there will be delays due to sheer volume, but this wasn’t thought through or managed at all.”

Ranginui said there were many “near misses” with “intoxicated people” walking in the middle of the road cars were trying to drive down, especially from cars who parked in businesses near the stadium.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There was traffic chaos following the Red Hot Chili Peppers show in Mt Smart, according to concert-goers.

“There was no-one to stop traffic and let cars out or stop concert-goers from walking, meaning it was a risk when you pulled out, you could potentially hit intoxicated people who can’t see you,” Ranginui said.

Ranginui suggested police should be helping to direct traffic, “considering the volume of people”.

Inspector James Wilson, Auckland City East Area Commander, said police put together “a special team to oversee operations” for events like concerts.

“Police’s role is to monitor crowds and be on the watch for disorderly behaviour,” Wilson said in a statement.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sir Elton John will be performing on January 27 and 28 at Mt Smart Stadium.

This includes “mobile teams” that check transport pick-up/drop-off points outside the venue.

“This can sometimes be challenging for staff immediately after a concert, due to the volume of patrons leaving the venue, and staff take this concern into consideration.”

KiwiRail is in the process of rebuilding a large chunk of Auckland’s train lines, which means there are closures across the network.

There will be no trains running on Saturday to take fans to the Elton John concert, but there will be buses.

You can plan your journey using the Auckland Transport website.