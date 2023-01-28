Here's which events are cancelled by extreme weather - and what's up in the air

Video and images from Friday and Saturday show the extent of the damage caused by flooding after a severe weather event in Auckland.

As the North Island reels from the impacts of extreme weather, a busy weekend of festivals, A-list appearances and concerts has been left up in the air.

Here’s a guide to which events have been cancelled by the weekend’s torrential rain, which are going ahead, and which are still up in the air.

Laneway Festival, Western Springs – CANCELLED

Laneway Festival organisers issued a statement on social media Saturday afternoon announcing that the festival had been cancelled.

“Unfortunately, due to the unprecedented weather event in Auckland we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Laneway Festival. We were so excited to deliver this show to our biggest crowd ever in New Zealand.”

The organisers said that they had worked “around the clock to do everything they can to salvage the sit, but the damage and disruption... meant that it is no longer safe to proceed.”

A few festival fans had tweeted images of the festival’s Western Springs venue submerged by water.

After an almost three-year hiatus while Covid restrictions were in place, tickets to the upcoming festival sold out in just 90 minutes, for the first time in the event’s decade-long history, triggering a change of venue and an extra release of tickets.

The major headliners for the show, which include Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Fred Again and Joji are playing across four stages, within two hours of each other.

Fat Boy Slim, Napier – CANCELLED

Fat Boy Slim’s tour organisers Endeavour Live announced on Saturday morning that their Saturday night Tremain Park concert in Napier was cancelled, “due to the current weather event affecting Napier and the impact this has had on the festival site and its surrounds.”

“All ticket holders will receive a full refund from MoshTix (please allow 5-7 days for refunds to be processed). Endeavour Live encourage all ticket holders to stay safe and follow the advice from the relevant authorities.”

Breakers at Spark Arena – ONGOING

The Facebook page for Sky Sport Breakers NZ has issued a statement, confirming that tonight’s game will go ahead.

“Forget Benny and the Jets,” the caption read, “Barry and the Breakers are still performing their greatest hits tonight!!!”

The post said that fewer than 500 tickets still remain.

The game is due to take place on Saturday night at 7.30pm at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

The streets around the venue appear were flooded on Friday night.

Auckland Folk Festival, Kumeū – ONGOING

Festival President Nigel Robertson confirmed that this weekend’s Auckland Folk Festival was charging ahead.

Diehard folk music fans are ploughing on with a long weekend festival in west Auckland despite the state of emergency but are keeping in close contact with civil defence about any risks.

One participant pointedly asked organisers "will there be a bar?" during a meeting about carrying on but was told the venue had no licence, although there were bottle shops close by.

The regular Auckland Folk Festival at Kumeū in West Auckland - which attracts up to 3000 people normally - opened Friday morning, with those arriving early watching the weather deteriorate and surface flooding occurring.

"We set the whole site up by yesterday and got flooded," said festival president Nigel Robertson.

Supplied/Supplied Laneway, Elton, and Festival One have all been subject to extreme weather

Now, after a meeting Saturday morning of about 500 people still at the site, it's been decided to carry on with the festival in the remaining dry areas at the Kumeū Showgrounds, with many festival goers in tents.

"We're going ahead with a much limited event in the dry venues," Robertson said.

While some festival goers were concerned about this given the state of emergency, he said organisers believed they were safe at the site and that the infrastructure there was okay for the festival to continue.

He said civil defence was aware of the event and organisers would follow any advice they had about safety issues.

People were able to get refunds of the $180 ticket price if they didn't want to stay.

Robertson said many people would have stayed away because of the weather and some had left Friday because of the conditions.

But organisers had felt Friday that it was safer for those already here to stay in place.

"It was actually safer to keep them here than send them on wet and potentially dangerous roads."

Elton John, Mt Smart – CANCELLED

Elton John’s final show at Mt Smart has been cancelled, as the singer issued a statement on his Instagram Stories saying: “We have no option but to cancel.”

“Following the instructions of the local authorities and Mt Smart Stadium officials, we have no option but to cancel tonight’s show in Auckland.

“This is a very difficult decision which doesn’t come lightly and I’m so desperately sorry to all my fans who bought tickets. Cancelling shows is always the very last resort but the safety of our team, the venue staff, and fans always comes first.”

John’s Friday night show was cancelled less than half an hour before he was set to take to the stage as torrential rain wreaked havoc across Auckland.

One Love Festival, Tauranga – CANCELLED

Tauranga’s One Love festival has been cancelled for the first time in history according to festival organisers.

“One Love forced to be cancelled”, the festival stated on Instagram, as the organisers said they had made the “tough call” overnight.

“From site flooding to high winds to artists being stuck in Auckland, thunderstorms predicted and heavy rain tomorrow as well, we are unable to safely and logistically deliver One Love.”

The reggae festival was due to be held on Saturday and Sunday in the Tauranga Domain, and the event’s Facebook page had mentioned it would have 5000 ponchos for sale.

One Love was due to feature local and international acts including UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, L.A.B, J Boog, Fiji, Sons of Zion, Kolohe Kai, Rebel Souljahz, Katchafire, and Sean Kingston.

The band Sons of Zion wrote in a comment: “Huge love to the One Love team! We know how much hard work the team has put in and every year you deliver a world-class event. Stay safe Aotearoa.”

Festival One, Kaipara – CANCELLED

Festival One has also been called off due to the weather of “biblical proportions”, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

Stuff Festival One has been cancelled by organisers.

The festival was due to take place in Karapiro, Waikato, but organisers wrote on Facebook: “It breaks my heart, but we are going to have to cancel Festival One as of now. (8:30am Saturday morning)”

“I’m crying as I write this. My heart is breaking. You all know what is happening around the upper North Island.

“We are working on the best way to get people safely packed up, into their vehicles and on their way safely home. Please don’t just rush off, as we need to help people. Stand by for more instructions shortly.”

Festival One said that half their ticket holders were already on site and asked them to stand by for more instructions.