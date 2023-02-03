Adam Summer School continues to inspire young classical musicians

Nelson’s annual Adam Summer School for Chamber Music is back for its 29th year in February.

An annual summer school focused on inspiring young classical musicians is back for its 29th year.

The Adam Summer School for Chamber Music, held in Nelson each February, is an annual event for young string players and pianists.

Twenty-seven string players and pianists between the ages of 17 and 25 were selected to form seven ensembles during the summer school classes from February 11 to February 19 with the youngest musician just 13 years old.

Presented by the New Zealand String Quartet, the summer school will celebrate its 29th year across an eight-day course.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The school accepts up to 30 aspiring string players and pianists to take part in masterclasses by renowned musicians.

The students attend masterclasses focused on in-depth work within their ensembles on a piece they will present in one of two finale concerts on the final day, with a selection of music including the work of Beethoven, Brahms, Mendelssohn, and Shostakovich.

Masterclasses are open to the public and are coached by the world-renowned New Zealand String Quartet and Rae de Lisle, the internationally renowned piano teacher.

The New Zealand String Quartet has been the Quartet-in-Residence at New Zealand School of Music – Te Kōkī since 1991.

De Lisle and three members of the Quartet are members of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to music and Elke Dunlop, whose been involved in movement education for more than 25 years, joining the instrumental tutors offering classes in the Feldenkrais Method of 'awareness through movement'.

The Adam Summer School also supports the Adam Chamber Music Festival’s Troubadour internship programme which provides a career development experience to a group of aspiring young professional string players.

This year’s Adam Troubadour Quartet is Lucas Baker, Peter Gjelsten, Lauren Jack and Vincent Chen.

The Quartet will extend their repertoire with additional music for their later performances in Nelson during the 2024 Adam Chamber Music Festival.