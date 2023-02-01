BlackPink's Auckland show cancelled following 'unforeseen logistical challenges'

K-Pop girl group BlackPink will no longer be bringing their Born Pink World Tour to New Zealand.

The Seoul-based singers – Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and NZ-born Rosé– were due to perform at an unconfirmed venue in Auckland on June 21.

On Wednesday, Frontier Touring announced via Twitter that the NZ leg of the tour was “no longer be feasible” due to “unforeseen logistical challenges.”

No rescheduled date has been announced.

However, the shows in Melbourne and Sydney will go ahead.

The group are famous for hits Kill This Love and Pink Venom, and were announced as headliners at Coachella earlier this year.

Evan Agostini/AP Blackpink, from left, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé.

Group member Rosé was born and raised in Auckland before moving to Australia with her family at the age of seven.