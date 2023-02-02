Joel Little's pop punk band Goodnight Nurse look set to reform after 13 years

Auckland pop pink outfit Goodnight Nurse have hinted at a reunion, 15 years after their last album.

Auckland pop punk band Goodnight Nurse seem set to return to the era of studded belts and ear stretching, hinting at a reunion after a 13-year hiatus.

A new Instagram profile for the band, which went on hiatus in 2010, had one post a time of writing:

a series of videos, including a short clip from 1980 film The Blues Brothers.

“We’re putting the band back together ... we’re on a mission from God,” the clip said.

Also included in the post, which was captioned: “Holy hell”, was brief shot from the Cold Chisel hit We’re Getting the Band Back Together, and short video from a Flight of the Concords live show, where Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie talk about having got older.

The post included one photo of three band members, Joel Little, Jaden Parkes and Rowan Crowe. Original member Sam McCarthy is absent from the shot.

Formed in 2001, Goodnight Nurse was fronted by Little, who went on to write and produce for internationally popular Kiwi singer Lorde. Together with the Pure Heroine singer, Little won a Grammy in 2014 for song of the year with Royals.

Goodnight Nurse released two studio albums and were known for their hits My Only, Our Song and their cover of the Kelis hit Milkshake.