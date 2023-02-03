ZZ Top's 'totally unexpected' visit to Taupō record store

A visit from ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons was a welcome surprise for MyMusic Taupō store manager and fan Jason Hose, right, and staff member Louis Board, left.

When ZZ Top members wandered into a Taupō music store, there was no shortage of records to sign.

MyMusic Taupō manager Jason Hose – a big fan of “that little ol’ band from Texas” – had bought every one of their records he could find ahead of the group’s Summer Concert gig in the town on Saturday.

He was “blown away” when Billy Gibbons and Elwood Francis popped into the Tongariro St shop on Thursday.

“Things have gone nuts since they visited, everyone has been asking for signed copies of their records,” Hose said.

“It was totally unexpected, they just waltzed in off the street, it was bloody cool man, I was lost for words – to have an artist that I love just walk into the store was just awesome.”

Synonymous with beards, hot rods and spinning guitars, ZZ Top have been performing with Elwood Francis on bass and vocals – he stepped into the role after the death of original band member Dusty Hill in 2021.

ZZ Top are headlining Saturday’s first gig of the nationwide Summer Concert series, which has gone from three concerts to two after the cancellation of the Whitianga gig on Sunday due to storm damage in the region.

They will be joined by ‘90s grunge legends the Stone Temple Pilots, four times Grammy Award winners Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and Aussie rockers The Angels for the Taupō and Queenstown concerts.

Hose said he imported around 140 vinyl ZZ Top and Billy Gibbons records in anticipation of decent sales before the concert.

Supplied Billy Gibbons signs a stack of records at My Music in Taupō.

“I took a bit of a risk, but it worked out really well. He ended up signing about 25 to 30 albums,” he said.

“We talked about music mostly, he told us a few stories, and I had a good yak to Billy about when I saw them at the Supertop.

“I was getting carried out by security because I got a little too excited, but the band saw me, and they got me chucked back into the concert.”

Hose said Gibbons had come prepared and pulled a sharpie out of his pocket when it came time to sign some records and, after advertising his visit on social media, Hose said he was inundated with requests from die-hard fans for signed copies.

Supplied Taupō local Kim Barron, centre, bumped into ZZ Top members Elwood Francis, left, and Billy Gibbons, right, while wandering the streets.

“They were so nice, they got here the night before and decided to take a walk around town.

“These guys are legends, and I’ll be getting right up the front to get the best view.”

Formed in 1969, ZZ Top are most famous for their albums Tres Hombres, Eliminator and Afterburner, along with their hit singles Sharp Dressed Man, Gimme All Your Lovin’, Legs and La Grange.

While the Taupō Summer Concert has sold out, tickets are still available for the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert in Queenstown on Saturday, February 11.