Punk supergroup promises a taste of Elton John's Rocket Man for dissapointed Kiwi fans

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes' message to New Zealand.

The last time the self-proclaimed “world’s greatest cover band, ever” played New Zealand, it was March 15, 2019 - hours after the Christchurch mosque terrorist attack.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes (MFATGG) Guitarist Joey Cape remembers the day clearly, and says the news was, “f...ing unbelievable ... in a place like New Zealand to see that happening, it’s disturbing on so many levels”.

“It's never a good feeling when you’re about to go on stage and some sort of tragedy like that takes place, it just doesn’t feel right,” he says.

And when you’re in a band that exclusively plays entertaining punk covers of classic hits, never takes itself seriously and is known for being “pure silliness”, Cape says on those days you can only hope your show brings more of a distraction than usual.

That 2019 show ended with a mass crowd sing-along of Crowded House Don’t Dream it’s Over (“a great song”, says Cape). For the packed crowd at Auckland’s Powerstation, it seemed a fitting way to end the night’s distraction from the day’s events.

The band plays punk versions of hits by artists like Barry Manilow, Dolly Parton, Boyz II Men and even Kermit the Frog. The shows are a, “schtick ... it might be scripted”, whispers Cape, laughing.

MFATGG is a bit of a punk supergroup, and once featured members of Foo Fighters and NOFX amongst others. But playing with the band is “pure fun”, says Cape, whose main gig has been fronting popular punk band Lagwagon since the late 1980s.

He sees the band as “translators” of the original music for a more punk fan base. There’s also something pretty great about seeing a mohawked fan singing along - fists clenched - to Tomorrow from the Annie soundtrack, he says.

Christian/SceneZINE Spike Slawson, vocalist of Me First and the Gimme Gimmes in Australia.

That “pure fun” could be why locking in an interview was a process. After back and forth and a few pencilled in times that left me sitting on an unanswered Zoom invite, Cape - who I first met back in the early 2000s as a fan, and later became friends with through work, gigs and a few beers – appears on-screen in a Rihanna shirt. He’s “tired”, but ready to chat.

Maybe they just don’t need the publicity. MFATGG fans are loyal. The shows are almost sold out at the time of writing.

Maybe it’s because this group, formed for a bit of fun in the mid 1990s, was never even meant to last.

The 1997 debut album Have a Ball was recorded with two rules: There would be a lot of drinking, and any mistakes stayed. But it sold “really well”, and remains the band’s highest-selling record. It was, “miraculous and bizarre”, says Cape.

Christian/SceneZINE Joey Cape of Me First and the Gimme Gimmes says the band was made for fun in the 1990s and was never meant to last.

The group began as an idea on Cape’s fridge in San Francisco. He and former member Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) figured it would be fun to play punk versions of old, “[sappy] songs I loved growing up, that maybe I didn’t tell all my friends I loved”.

More than 15 years and ten albums later, the appeal of a MFATGG show, Cape insists, is largely down to frontman Spike Slawson’s (ex-Swingin’ Utters) vocals and “hilarious” stage presence.

While punk icon CJ Ramone, John Reis (Rocket From the Crypt) and The Damned drummer known as Pinch will also play at the New Zealand shows, “It’s the Spike show”.

“For those that don’t know [by now] it's a cover band,” laughs Cape.

Christian CJ Ramone (left) and John Reis (right) join the lineup for the Me First and the Gimme Gimmes New Zealand shows.

It’s pretty different to Cape’s slower, more emotional acoustic work (which “doesn’t sell well”). While here, he’s playing his own show in Auckland, off the back of his most recent album A Good Year to Forget.

It was his pandemic album, written in 2020 while between homes and living with his mum and step-dad, after having to escape Australia and cancel New Zealand Lagwagon shows as Covid was shutting the world down. His father also died in February that year.

“It’s a pretty sad record,” he says with a smile. “Don’t listen to it if you feel like having a good time.”

And while MFATGG are known for being a good time, they seem prone to hitting Aotearoa when things go wrong. This time they are arriving days after Cyclone Gabrielle ravaged the North Island, and Cape had also heard about the January 27 floods in Auckland.

Christian/SceneZINE The Me First and the Gimme Gimmes play New Zealand on February 17 and 18.

When I told him tens of thousands of Elton John fans braced the weather only to be met with a last-minute cancellation during those earlier Auckland floods, he promised to give Auckland a Gimme Gimmes taste of the Rocket Man on stage.

“It’s locked and loaded ... it’s the least we can do,” he said. Although he makes it very clear MFATGG covering Elton John is, “not at all Elton John”.

Cape heads briefly on a tangent about the “f...ing great” Tiny Dancer singer.

“Not to rub it in, but I’ve seen him twice,” he says, adding he will be touring in the same city as John’s final shows.

“I don't know that I’ve ever considered not showing up to one of my shows, but I’m considering it.”

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes play Wellington’s San Fran on Friday, February 17 and Auckland’s Studio, February 18. Joey Cape will play a solo show at Auckland’s Whammy Bar, Sunday, February 19.