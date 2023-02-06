Grammys 2023: Kiwi musician Baynk loses out to Harry Styles

Pop singer Harry Styles has been announced as the winner of the Engineered Album, Non-Classical category during this year’s Grammys premier ceremony.

The British superstar won for his 2022 album Harry’s House, created with engineers Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Wittem, and mastering engineer Randy Merrill.

This is Styles’ second Grammy Award, after winning Pop Solo Performance in 2021 for his hit Watermelon Sugar.

Hawkes Bay native Baynk was also nominated in the same category for his debut album Adolescence, engineered by George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, with Schwabe also being the mastering engineer.

Baynk told Stuff the process for engineering an album is “basically anything that involves taking an external sound and processing it, and getting it into the computer in the nicest, most efficient, warmest way possible.”

“I think what helped this album stand above some others is that the head mix and mastering engineer Ryan Schwabe is incredible at what he does, and I am extremely pedantic and a perfectionist when it comes to how things sounds,” the electronic dance artist, whose real name is Jock Nowell-Usticke, said.

Joel C Ryan Harry Styles has beaten Kiwi artist Baynk for Best Engineered Album – Non Classical.

Of the 91 categories included in the Grammys, most are presented during the award show’s premier ceremony, which is not televised.

Singer Beyoncé, leading the 65th Annual Grammys Awards with nine nominations, also won two early Grammys for Dance/Electronic Recording for her hit Break My Soul and Traditional R&B Performance for Plastic off the Sofa.

Six60’s Matiu Walters and Marlon Gerbes have also lost out on Grammy bragging rights for this co-writing work on Koffee’s Gifted, which lost in the Reggae Album category to Kabaka Pyramid’s The Kalling.

The Grammys main ceremony will kick off at 1pm on Monday 6 on TVNZ 2. You can follow Stuff’s live coverage of the ceremony from 11:30am.