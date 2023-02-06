Grammys 2023: Beyoncé thanks queer community as she becomes the most-awarded artist in Grammys history

Pop superstar Beyoncé has become the most awarded artist in Grammys history, now boasting 32 awards.

The Break My Soul singer has so far taken home three awards from Monday afternoon’s (NZ time) 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Her win for Best Dance/Electronic Album for 2022’s Renaissance brings her to a career total of 32 awards, beating out previous record holder Hungarian-British composer Georg Solti’s record of 31.

Beyoncé is also nominated for the highly coveted holy trifecta of Grammys – Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year – which have not yet been awarded.

This is Beyoncé’s third time being nominated for Album of the Year, having lost to Beck in 2014 and Adele in 2017.

She has also lost Record of the Year six times.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance, making her the most awarded artist in Grammys history.

The mother of three took home her first Grammy in 2001 while still a member of girl group Destiny’s Child for their hit Say My Name, which won Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal (the latter category was discontinued after the 2011 award ceremony).

The singer thanked the queer community “for [their] love, and for inventing this genre” as well as her Uncle Johnny, who she described in 2019 as “the most fabulous gay man I have ever met, who helped raise me and my sister.”

