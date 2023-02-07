Grammys 2023: Iranian singer who faces prison wins award for protest anthem

An Iranian singer who faces possible prison time for his song that's become an anthem to the ongoing protests shaking the Islamic Republic wept on Monday after seeing he’d won a Grammy.

Shervin Hajipour appeared stunned after hearing Jill Biden, the wife of US President Joe Biden, announce he’d won the Grammy's new song for social change special merit award for Baraye.

An online video showed Hajipour in a darkened room, wiping tears away after the announcement.

Hajipour's song Baraye (“For” in English), begins with, “For dancing in the streets”, “for the fear we feel when we kiss”.

READ MORE:

* 'Could be at the dentist': Ben Affleck wins most bored at Grammys

* Grammys 2023: Beyoncé thanks queer community as she becomes the most-awarded artist in Grammys history

* Grammys 2023: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and all the best looks from the red carpet

* Grammys 2023: Kiwi musician Baynk loses out to Harry Styles



The lyrics list reasons young Iranians have posted on Twitter for why they had protested against Iran's ruling theocracy.

It ends with the widely chanted slogan that has become synonymous with the protests since the September death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Masha Amini: “For women, life, freedom.”

Released on his Instagram page, the song quickly went viral. Hajipour then was arrested and held for several days before being released on bail in October.

Chris Pizzello/AP US First lady Jill Biden accepts the award for best song for social change on behalf of Shervin Hajipour for "Baraye".

The 25-year-old singer faces charges of “propaganda against the regime” and “instigating the violence”, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that's been monitoring the months-long protests.

The charges Hajipour faces can carry as much as six years in prison all together. The singer is also banned from leaving Iran.

Wearing a shining, off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta dress at the Grammy ceremony in Los Angeles, Biden said that a song “can unite, inspire and ultimately change the world”.

“This song became the anthem of the Mahsa Amini protests, a powerful and poetic call for freedom and women's rights,” Biden said. “Shervin was arrested, but this song continues to resonate around the world with its powerful theme: Women, life, freedom.”

Those gathered cheered Biden's remarks. On Instagram, Hajipour simply wrote: “We won.”

Beyoncé the undisputed queen

The Grammy Awards left US superstar Beyoncé sitting alone atop the throne as the ceremony's most decorated artist in history, after clinching her 32nd award, surpassing late conductor Georg Solti in all-time wins.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the superstar said after her historic win as her husband Jay-Z stood and applauded her.

The singer thanked her late uncle, her parents, Jay-Z and her children for supporting her. “I’m just trying to receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

Chris Pizzello Beyoncé accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for "Renaissance".

Beyoncé missed being in the room when she tied Solti’s record early in the telecast. Host Trevor Noah said she was on her way to the ceremony, but blamed Los Angeles traffic for not being in person to accept it.

Once Beyoncé – the night’s leading nominee – finally arrived, Noah presented her with the best R&B song award at her table.

Beyoncé won for best R&B song for “Cuff It”, dance-electric music recording for “Break My Soul”, traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and dance-electric album for “Renaissance”, which was nominated for album of the year.

Chris Pizzello Lizzo accepts the award for record of the year for "About Damn Time".

Lizzo won record of the year for “About Damn Time”, delivering a rousing speech that brought many in the audience, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Adele, to their feet.

“Me and Adele were having a good time, rooting for our friends. This is an amazing night. This is so unexpected,” Lizzo said, dedicating her award to Prince.

Britain’s Harry Styles was emotional accepting his album of the year award, saying he was inspired by everyone in the category. “A lot of different times of my life, I’ve listened to everyone in these categories. It’s so important to remember that there is no such thing as best.”

Jae C. Hong Harry Styles, winner of the award for album of the year for "Harry's House" and best pop vocal album for "Harry's House" poses in the press room.

Jazz singer Samara Joy won best new artist, shrugging off challenges by such acts as Wet Leg, Anitta and Maneskin. The New Yorker was virtually in tears when she collected the award and noted that her little brother was her date. “I’m so, so grateful. Thank you.”

She has released two albums as a lead artist and also won the Grammy for best jazz vocal album earlier in the night.

Veteran singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt shrugged off big-name rivals like Adele, Swift and Beyoncé to win the song of the year award.

“I’m so surprised. I don’t know what to say,” a visibly stunned Raitt said, adding that the song “Just Like That” explores organ donation. It capped a night when Raitt won two other Grammys – for best Americana performance and best American roots song.

Jae C. Hong Kim Petras, left, and Sam Smith won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Unholy".

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won best pop duo-group performance for their song “Unholy”. Petras said Smith wanted Petras to make the acceptance speech because “I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.”

“I want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight,” said Petras, who made a reference to friend and Grammy-nominated musician Sophie, who died after an accidental fall in Athens, Greece in 2021.

“You told me this would happen. I always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music.”

Petras thanked Madonna for being a tremendous supporter of LGBTQ rights.

“I don’t think I could be here without Madonna,” Petras said. “My mother, I grew up next to a highway in nowhere Germany. And my mother believed me that I was a girl. I wouldn’t be here without her and her support.”