System of a Down's Serj Tankian lets you see the music with his new art exhibition

Serj Tankian from System of a Down, mixes his art with his music in new exhibition, running until February 18.

Having already conquered the music world, System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian discovered a love of the paintbrush about a decade ago when he wanted to “see the music” in art form.

It seems fitting, then, that the rock superstar would find a way to bring music and art to life together for his new exhibition, running for a little more than a week in February, in both Wellington and Auckland.

The Lebanon-born Armenian-American first found fame in the 1990s as the frontman for the rock band known for the hits Chop Suey and the Grammy-winning 2005 song BYOB. While instantly recognisable as a politically-motivated activist and rock artist, he has also composed works for television and film, created orchestral work and collaborated with rappers and folk artists.

And now with his art, he says, he is able to lose himself in the creative process in a way similar to how music used to make him feel.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth and the master artist in our midst

* Nelson artist's 60 year wait to see painting

* Foot traffic at Kiwi Property's malls has rebounded to pre-Covid levels



“With music I’ve been doing it for a minute now, I still get some of that [feeling], but it’s a lot more constructed ... it’s become more second nature,” he says.

Painting, however, gives him a feeling of vulnerability and of diving into the unknown in a way. He describes the state when creating as “meditative” and loves exploring new territory on canvas.

That creative freedom is a fair bit of fun, too. Tankian laughs as he recalls one piece that involved covering the wheels of his car with paint and driving over canvas. He also clearly recalls his first piece, Disarming Time, that started his passion for art about ten years ago.

As luck would have it, the work came out “pretty decent” and inspired him to keep painting. It was a much better feeling than thinking, ‘that’s shit’ and putting down the paintbrush forever, he laughs.

That’s not to say music is no longer a driving force in Tankian’s world. He initially began painting in an attempt to “see the music”, and the two work well together, he says.

With Kiwi in Pangea, both the art and the music are equally important. Each piece has its own designated composition. The art is designed to be seen while listening, and the music cannot be listened to anywhere without scanning the artwork.

LAWRENCE SMITH System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian began painting as a way to ‘see the music’.

It all works through an app, Arloopa, which recognises each painting and, when scanned, allows the viewer to listen to the corresponding musical track. Don’t bother trying to find the tracks on Spotify, though. Part of the magic, Tankian says, is most of the music is not available to buy or stream.

“We’re trying to keep the music as an exclusive experience with the painting,” Tankian says, speaking from Ponsonby’s {Suite} gallery where, at the time of our chat, he is setting up for the exhibition.

“Maybe one day we’ll put out a record called Art,” Tankian says, although he actually loves that the music is not publicly available.

The musician-turned-artist has exhibited previous work in both New Zealand and the US. Having purchased a property in North Auckland, the artist spends a lot of his time in Aotearoa, having first visited more than 20 years ago when his band was played the Big Day Out festival.

LAWRENCE SMITH Serj Tankian with a piece created for the Kiwi in Pangea collection.

While he says rumours spread that his eventual settling in Aotearoa was due to the Iraq war, he says there is no truth to them. The fact was – he simply loved it here.

While staying at Auckland’s Metropolis hotel during that first visit, the musician recalls looking out the open windows and having an, “intuitive sense of belonging”.

“I felt like I needed to be here.”

After many visits and holidays, he gained residency here and now spends his time between Los Angeles and New Zealand.

“We try to get two summers out of a year, but it doesn’t always work that way, especially in Auckland,” he laughs, pointing outside, where it is raining as we speak.

When asked whether his art created in LA is different to what he creates while in New Zealand, Tankian pauses briefly.

LAWRENCE SMITH Serj Tankian fell in love with New Zealand in 1999 and says he ‘felt like I needed to be here’.

“I think it is,” he says.

“The mood of where you are helps predicate what comes out of your hands,” he says.

While he says he feels a sense of freedom with his painting, Tankian says he never let himself feel pressured into creating “what the fans wanted” with his music. Despite knowing most fans would gravitate towards his rock music, he did not let that stop him from producing work across “so many genres”.

“As a chef you can make cordon bleu and pizza, and you know most people are going to go for the pizza,” he laughs.

The art, though, is where he now truly gets to lose himself.

“It’s what music used to be. It’s my new music.”

Serj Tankian’s Kiwi in Pangea exhibition runs until February 18 at {Suite} Gallery in Auckland and Wellington.