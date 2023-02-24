Is your lecturer the next rising star? The unusual side-hustles of Kiwi musicians

It’s pretty tough to make a living on playing music alone, which is why the next time you book a medical appointment or enrol for a University degree, you may just be dealing with the next big name in New Zealand’s music scene.

Tauranga drummer Paul Russell has been drumming since he was a teenager. A founding member of iconic group Supergroove and rock band Eight, he is now the drummer for Midwave Breaks.

He is also pragmatic about being in his 40s with kids to feed and a mortgage to pay. Russell, who is an osteopath by day, knows the hustle life well.

During an eight-year run as a member of the West End production Stomp (while proclaiming he does not consider himself a dancer), Russell studied part-time to become a qualified osteopath. He was in his 30s at the time, and returned to Aotearoa to start his at-home clinic in 2015.

READ MORE:

* When your music falls between classical and popular

* It's A Sin: Why you need to see Russell T Davies' 1980s Aids drama



He dedicates four days a week to the clinic. The remaining time is set aside for band duties.

“You've got to make the money first and have fun with the māhi [later],” he says, adding it’s tough to be a full-time musician in a place as small as Aotearoa.

“We’re such a small country you can do a headline tour of [the country] and you’re done in two weeks.”

Russell is not alone as a musician working in the medical field. The NZ Association of Artist Doctors (NZAAD) have an annual concert that features music, comedy and dance by doctors in Aotearoa. Genres covered include rock, jazz and orchestral.

Like Russell (and, no doubt the NZAAD), Thomas Watts – guitarist of rock band Villainy is grateful to truly love both of his day jobs.

Supplied Paul Russell from Midwave Breaks and Supergroove runs an Osteopathy clinic from his home in Tauranga.

If given the opportunity to “make it big” with the band, dropping any of the day jobs would feel like “part of me was missing”.

Watts, a lecturer at AUT, teaches in the critical media department. He is also an associate producer for the comedy hit series 7 Days.

For Watt’s, the three create the perfect balance.

Watts admits that in a lot of ways academia and rock music are quite “disparate from each other” (one with a “level of earnestness and sombreness” and the other known for being “fun and silly”), but there is a level of performance required for both roles. Plus, every so often a Villainy anecdote provides a perfect teaching moment in class.

And yes, says Watts, students have turned up at shows or turned out to be Villainy fans over the years.

“Sometimes they’ll mention it straight away, and sometimes you’ll teach them for a whole semester then they’ll come up and say ‘by the way I love your band’,” he laughs.

And when it comes to 7 Days, when surrounded by comedians, “your social media game is strong” when it comes to composing witty posts for the band.

Chontalle Musson/Supplied Thomas Watts, guitarist for Villainy is a lecturer at AUT and an associate producer for 7 Days.

There was also that one time a band pulled out at the last minute for the Slice of Seven segment of the show and Villainy happened to be available “if we need to”.

“It’s necessary nepotism,” he laughs.

Russell, too says the day job and music life often collide. His patients have been punters, and he has taken on band members as patients.

“Most of my long term friends know me as a drummer who has become an osteopath, and most of [my patients] know me as an osteo, and then find out I’m a drummer.”

“It’s a good way to sell a few tickets,” he laughs.

While for some, side-hustles pay the bills, some simply keep people grounded.

Jimmy Christmas, former vocalist for rock bands Lugar Boa and the D4 - who recently reunited for an upcoming tour - is a “chilli enthusiast”.

Supplied | John Baker Jimmy Christmas is a member of the D4, a passionate chilli grower and mentors children for NZ Music Commission.

His passion for growing the plant grew at a time when he was trying to “figure himself out” on the back end of his Lugar Boa project.

“I wasn’t in the best mental space,” he says but when he was making a chicken dish one day and his neighbour gave him homegrown chillis, “it made me feel something”.

“The chillis just gave me a massive kick ... I ended up getting all these seeds and varieties ... and before I knew it i had about 30 varieties going.”

The chilli side-hustle does not pay the bills (and neither does playing music, he laughs), but Christmas gifts sauces to friends and for a while had a trade deal going with a local butcher in Auckland’s Kumeu.

For Christmas, the money comes from two further day jobs. He works in the events industry, and since 2008 has been mentoring children in school for the NZ Music Commission. There’s a lot going on, but he jokes, “there are a lot of hours in the day”.

“That’s a pretty fulfilling,” he says of the mentoring gig.

“It’s not about me or my ego. It’s super rewarding.”