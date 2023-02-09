P!nk returning to New Zealand for two shows in 2024

Global pop icon P!nk is returning to New Zealand, playing the South and North islands in March, 2024.

The three-time Grammy winner, known for the hits So What and Try will play Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 5 and Auckland’s Eden Park on March 8.

In 2018, P1nk performed a six show stint in New Zealand, with one Dunedin show and five Auckland performances.

With six number one albums in New Zealand, the pop star has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide and is releasing her ninth studio album Trustfall on February 17.

READ MORE:

* Whittaker's has made an Ed Sheeran chocolate bar, but not even the singer himself has one

* Juicy Fest customers livid over refund delays, threatening legal action

* Drongo isn't as bad as dickhead, says drummer of band The Drongos



“I am so excited to finally get a chance to tour Australia and New Zealand in the summer,” the What About Us star said of the upcoming tour.

“I can’t wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt. Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough.”

Scott Barbour/Getty Images P!nk will return to New Zealand for two shows in March, 2024.

Since her debut album in 2000, P!nk has won three Grammy awards from 21 nominations. She also has a Daytime Emmy Award, and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013.

In 2019 P!nk received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Presale tickets go on sale from Friday, February 13. General tickets go on sale on Friday, February 17 from Live Nation.