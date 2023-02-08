Madonna hits back at online haters over how she looked at the Grammys

Madonna has taken to Instagram to hit back at everyone calling out the way she looked at the Grammy’s on Monday, saying she was caught up “in the glare of ageism and misogyny”.

The 64-year-old’s post came after numerous fans and critics took to Twitter to comment on her looks after her appearance at the annual awards.

“Madonna looks good for her age … if her age is 2,700 year old vampire who eats babies and small animals alive,” one user tweeted, and another wrote: “Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face”.

But Madonna hit right back in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday saying the close up photos were taken with a long-lens camera, “that would distort anyone’s face”.

”Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in.”

The Like a Virgin star was on stage to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras before the duo performed the hit song Unholy. Madonna wrote that she was honoured to introduce the history-making performance by Petras – the first trans woman to perform at the awards.

She wrote that people should have been focussing on what she said in her speech, where she paid tribute to “troublesome” artists, and thanked the “fearlessness” of artists like Petras and Smith.

She continued that this world does not celebrate the successes of women over 45 and punishes them for being “strong-willed, hard-working or adventurous”.

“I have never apologised for any of the creative choices I have made, nor the way that I look or dress, and I’m not going to start,” she wrote.

Chris Pizzello Madonna has taken to Instagram to hit back at online haters over comments about her look at the Grammys.

Madonna said she had been “degraded by the media” since the start of her career but, “I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come”.

She ended her post with a Beyoncé quote: “You won’t break my soul” and said she looks forward to more years of pushing boundaries and “standing up to the patriarchy”, but most importantly, enjoying life.

She signed off with a final message to her haters.

“Bow down bitches.”