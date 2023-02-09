Kiwi rock act Devilskin announce New Zealand tour

Devilskin will embark on their first tour in almost two years, playing 12 shows around the country.

After two years off the circuit, New Zealand rock act Devilskin will embark on a full New Zealand tour in April and May.

The multi-platinum selling band will kick off the Let Me Breathe tour in Auckland on April 14 playing 12 shows across both islands. The tour ends on May 20 at Auckland’s iconic live venue Powerstation.

“We thought it was about time we came up for air,” bassist Paul Martin said of the upcoming shows.

“It’s important to take a moment to breathe, enjoy the moment and celebrate when you can. For this band; writing, recording and most especially, playing live shows, that’s our air.”

Over the past decade, Devilskin have played internationally with rock royalty including Slash, Halestorm, Korn, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie.

The band's biggest fan base is seated in Germany and the UK where they came to the attention of supporters while opening for Halestorm during a Europe tour.

Devilskin play The Brownzy in Browns Bay, Friday April 14; Mt Maunganui’s Stadium Lounge on Saturday, April 15, Waitara T&C Club in New Plymouth on Saturday, April 22; Bev Ridges on York in Napier on Thursday, April 27; The Royal in Palmerston North on Friday, April 28; Tillermans in Invercargill on Friday, May 5; Oamaru Club on Saturday, May 6; Caroline Bay Hall in Timaru on Thursday, May 11; Ngaio Marsh Theatre in Christchurch on Friday, May 12; Rattle N Hum in Nelson on Saturday, May 13; The Factory in Hamilton on Friday May 19 and Auckland’s Powerstation on Saturday, May 20.

Tickets are available from Eventfinda and AAA Ticketing.