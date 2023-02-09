Ed Sheeran fans 'fuming' after tickets are changed to 'nosebleed' seats

Ed Sheeran played in Wellington last month, and is set to play on February 10 and 11 at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Ed Sheeran fans are “fuming” after discovering their seats for the upcoming concerts at Eden Park have been moved further back at the last minute.

However, event organisers claim the newly allocated seats are actually much better.

Eden Park was one of the many properties that was ravaged by the Auckland’s floods on January 27, where Auckland was drenched in a fatal deluge that killed four and left thousands of homes and businesses damaged.

A significant amount of water entered the stadium – even the park’s “state-of-the-art” drainage system couldn’t keep it out.

Eden Park’s outer oval was flooded for days, with efforts to pump out the water continuing well into the week, causing several events to be cancelled.

Sheeran ticket holders noticed a couple of days ago their seats had changed, with many being moved from seats on the floor of the stadium to way up in the “nosebleeds”.

Danielle Bardell was planning to drive up from Hastings with her friend especially for the show, and had booked a hotel to make a weekend of it.

Bardell’s friend went to check if they could download tickets onto their phones on Saturday, February 4, and saw their seats were different to the ones they had originally purchased.

“We purchased tickets in October, 2022 and had tickets for centre of section C9,” Bardell said, a section fairly close to Sheeran’s 360-degree stage.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Fans are “gutted” after a ticket change sees them shunted to the park of the stadium.

“The tickets came through as section 504, miles from our intimal tickets, up in the nosebleeds.”

“My friend tried to contact Ticketmaster, but the only response was to on sell the tickets for a fee and repurchase different tickets if we wish to,” Bardell said.

“We should have been offered something as we didn’t want those seats, if we had, we would have purchased them in the first place.”

Bardell’s friend received an email about the ticket change on Monday, three days after she first noticed, and was told it was due to “changes in production and venue configuration”.

Ticketmaster / Holly Wilder/Supplied Holly Wilder's purchased tickets were in the section circled on the left-hand side, and her new tickets are circled on the right hand-side.

Bardell will no longer be travelling to the show, as she does not think the tickets are worth the trip.

“We’re not wasting our money to watch him on a screen, it’s not really live,” she said.

Holly Wilder told Stuff she was “fuming” about her ticket change, after she had booked the tickets for her sons , aged 10 and 12, “first ever concert”

“It’s pretty gutting, I made sure we booked as soon as tickets went on sale so to get good seats, so then to be moved so far away is a slap in the face,” Wilder said.

The Wilder family were told their reassigned seats were “basically the same” despite being multiple sections back from the seats they purchased.

“I’m just really gutted for my boys to not be down where all the action is, it’s an absolute joke,” she said.

Wilder said when she messaged Ticketmaster about the change, she was sent a “generic contact form” to make a complaint, with no further explanation as to why she had new seats.

Brent Eccles, who represents Frontier Touring, the company running Sheeran’s concert, told Stuff the new seats were actually better and more expensive.

Eccles explained that because of the way the stage set-up works, views are better from up high.

Bardell and Wilder purchased their tickets for $150 each. The new tickets that Eccles said are “higher value” are on sale for $189.90.

“Some people have been moved to a seat with a higher ticket value in the stand, because they are better seats,” Eccles said.

“You have to see the show to understand, but I guarantee they will enjoy it.”

A spokesperson from Eden Park assured fans the recent flooding had “not impacted our ability to deliver this concert, or any future events”.