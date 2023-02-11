21 years of The D4: Jimmy Christmas remembers his This Is Spinal Tap moment

Rock’n’roll is back, baby! Last year marked the 21st anniversary of Kiwi band The D4’s acclaimed debut album, 6TWENTY - and they are hitting the road to celebrate.

The D4 are experts at touring, having performed extensively here and overseas, including playing Glastonbury, Fuji Rock festival, and touring alongside New York Dolls, The Pretty Things and Iggy and the Stooges. Founding member, vocalist and guitarist Jimmy Christmas is ready for the ride this March.

Here, Christmas picks some of his favourite things.

Restaurant

Ken Yakitori Bar on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd is a perennial favourite. I have been eating there for years; the atmosphere is fantastic and the food is superb. I have long been a Japan-o-phile and Ken hits me right in the Tokyo vibes. I can’t go past the takoyaki, deep fried octopus balls, and I tend to use this dish as my personal litmus test for the quality of a Japanese restaurant. Ken excels.

Song

Invader Ace by Guitar Wolf. I accept that this is another Japanese-flavoured selection, but when I was recently putting together my ideas for a new band and combing through stylistic influences I discovered this was the only song that still made me literally punch the air in excitement. They have been a major influence to my life, not only musically but as a touchstone in how to approach things in general.

Book

My bookshelf and its contents is probably my most precious possession - just behind my 1974 Telecaster Deluxe. Ridiculous perhaps, but I can’t deny a deep-seated need to accumulate books about science, autobiographies of super achievers, and historical works. Actually, perhaps it could be The Twelve Caesars by Suetonius? That sounds a bit pretentious I know, but it’s a racy number, and I love that ideas from 2000 years ago can span such a gap in time and place. Talk about a legacy, it’s magical really.

Shigeo 'Jones' Kikuchi/Stuff Christmas performing with Luger Boa.

Item of clothing

There was a period around 2010 that for me will always be the golden era of my wardrobe. I was fronting a band called Luger Boa, and had an aesthetic in mind that was very glam. There was a great secondhand store called Tatty’s and for a period of about 10 months it seemed that every other day I was walking in behind this guy and scoring the most incredible performance outfits. Silver shirts, sequinned jackets, electric pants, for a time it was all there. Mystery Glam Man, I salute you!

Podcast

Ah, another tough call. Podcasts are phenomenal. All that lost time regained: driving, running, doing chores. I’m going to say I’m enjoying Lex Fridman. I like his style, his passion, his impartiality, his curiosity. A very interesting human who manages to engage an incredibly broad cross-section of guests.

Movie

This Is Spinal Tap. If you have any experience in the music industry, at almost any level, the situational and character observations are mind-bendingly accurate, and even without insight it’s as funny as all f…. I’ve found myself in many a “Spinal Tap” moment… one was a D4 show at Big Day Out… big entrance, whirling limbs, we all leaped in the air to deliver the opening salvo of our set, and as we landed, the power went out. Classic.

Supplied Jimmy Christmas' favourite things are an eclectic mix.

Destination

Rarotonga. My wife was born there, my father is buried there. It’s a special place. I’d like to see a future where I can live there but as yet am unsure how to navigate my way to such an outcome. I’m working on it though. When I was younger my dad was in the Navy, and would come home after months away with tales of the South Pacific and adventure. Coupled with the collection of Jacques Cousteau books he had given me, this created a vision in my mind of the atoll of my dreams – when I first went to Aitutaki, one of the islands in the archipelago, I realised I had found it.

Job

I have been fortunate enough to have been working with the New Zealand Music Commission as part of the mentors in schools programme for about 15 years now. It’s incredibly rewarding and inspiring. I feel very lucky to be able to work with so many young musicians, and help them find a voice and a means of self-expression. It’s very good for perspective as for a lot of the time the music is made for its own sake and comes free of expectation. Pure and humbling. I absolutely love it.

- The D4’s 6TWENTY One tour of New Zealand starts March 3. Visit banishedmusic.com for tickets and info.