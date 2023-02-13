Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker dislocates finger a month before band's reunion tour

Ouch! Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has disclosed that he suffered a painful hand injury.

It occurred while he was rehearsing with guitarist-singer Tom DeLonge and bassist-songer Mark Hoppus for the Poway-bred punk-pop trio's pending reunion tour, which is scheduled to open March 11 at the Imperial GNP festival in Tijuana, Mexico.

Barker, 47, first alluded to the injury on Tuesday on his Twitter page with a single, four-letter word that rhymes with with "luck".

In a post on Wednesday, he elaborated, writing: "I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments."

He followed that with another tweet the same day: "So much to do before I die."

Barker did not indicate which finger he injured, or on which hand. The thumb, middle and index fingers are especially key for drummers. The ring and little fingers are also important for stick control and precision.

Depending on the extent of the damage and the severity of the injury, it can take between three and six week for a dislocated finger to heal, according to WebMD.

Jason DeCrow/AP Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has disclosed that he suffered a painful hand injury.

Moreover, the injured finger should optimally be placed in a splint for that three to six-week period, which could make drumming difficult and uncomfortable.

Barker has toured while injured at least once before. In September 2006, he broke his left arm while filming a music video with Hoppus for a song by +44, the band the two formed after Blink first broke up in 2005.

During a 2006 San Diego concert by +44 at Soma, Hoppus told the audience: "Have you noticed how our drummer does this (stuff) with one (expletive) arm? Our drummer doesn't need two arms!"

For that tour, Barker used his left foot to electronically trigger the snare drum hits he would usually play with his left arm.

Yet, as tenacious as this ferociously talented drummer performed under the circumstances, with one arm in a sling Barker was unable to execute the manic drum fills and charged rolls that have become his trademark.

Supplied Travis Barker’s injury occurred while rehearsing with guitarist-singer Tom DeLonge and bassist-songer Mark Hoppus for the Poway-bred punk-pop trio's pending reunion tour.

His prognosis, for now, is uncertain. But WebMd notes that "mild or moderate discomfort or disability can continue for 12-18 months" after a finger dislocation. You may expect some permanent swelling or disfigurement of the injured joint. There is an increased risk of developing arthritis in the joint later.

"Occasionally," WebMD continues, "a fragment of the dislocated joint or some surrounding tissue can become lodged between the displaced bones. This prevents the bones from going into place. Surgery may be necessary to put the bones into the correct position. Results of this surgery are usually very good, but some function may be lost."

