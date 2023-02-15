Watch: Rihanna's back-up dancer nearly falls off Super Bowl suspended in the sky

During Rihanna's half-time performance, one of her dancers nearly took a tumble.

During Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl comeback, a video has captured one of her 280 back-up dancers stumbling on a sky-high platform suspended over the middle of the pitch.

In a video shared by Sports Center, one of her white puffer-clad dancers slides back onto their hands and feet on top of the platform, which is at a great height above the pitch.

Super Bowl dancer at Rihanna's half-time show nearly falls off.

Luckily, the dancer stops their slide and regains composure – swiftly starting their dance again and acting as if nothing ever happened.

Rihanna’s 13-minute set was choreographed by Kiwi dance legend Parris Goebel.

Ahead of their half-time performance for the 2023 Super Bowl on Monday, Goebel tagged Rihanna in a post writing “I love you 4L🤞🏼Let’s do this sis❤️❤️❤️,” accompanied by a black-and-white carousel of the pair embracing.

Alongside Goebel, another Kiwi was involved in the performance – dancer Elvis Lopeti, who shared an ecstatic behind-the-scenes video singing along to Rihanna.

According to TMZ, none of Rihanna’s 280 background dancers knew the singer was pregnant before she debuted the baby bump on stage. The singer's representative confirmed the news shortly after the show.

The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.