Concert sign language interpreters are going viral, so why don’t we do it more in NZ?

As Rihanna took the stage at the Super Bowl on Monday, one unlikely performer all but stole the pop superstar’s thunder – her sign language interpreter, Justina Miles.

Miles blew away viewers with her energetic and strenuously rehearsed interpretation of Rihanna’s 13-minute long set, making history as the first Deaf woman to provide American sign language interpretation during the world-famous sports show.

She is one of a multitude of interpreters who have gone viral in recent years for their role in making festivals and concerts more accessible to the Deaf community – their work is acknowledged and celebrated worldwide, so why don’t we see more of it in New Zealand’s music scene?

Although New Zealand Sign Language (almost every country has its own version of signing) has been an official language of Aotearoa since 2006, with an estimated 23,000 plus Kiwis – 4,600 of whom are Deaf – using NZSL, the Deaf community has historically been overlooked by much of society, struggling to secure funding and awareness for the number of unique hurdles they face.

Deaf and Hard of Hearing people would love to be included in music events, says NZSL interpreter Kelly Hodgins, however there are a number of barriers preventing interpreters from taking the stage at music shows, one being lack of awareness.

“There are many misconceptions about Deaf and hard of hearing people in general, one being that Deaf people don’t listen to or enjoy music, when actually they do,” Hodgins says.

Supplied Kelly Hodgins (left), New Zealand Sign Language Interpreter and founder of Platform Interpreting NZ.

“It is important to understand that when we talk about deafness we are talking about a spectrum - from being able to hear, having a mild hearing loss to being profoundly Deaf.”

Hodgins, who is Hearing, is the director of Platform Interpreting NZ, an organisation that specialises in interpreting live performances from theatre and festivals to television and music.

She has interpreted for a number of concerts, including Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, Tim Minchin’s Back tour and Paul McCartney’s NZ tours, and says her particular line of work is still an emerging area of interpretation, that “can range from hours to days or months” of practice behind-the-scenes.

“As NZSL interpreters we are trained for standard community interpreting not performance interpreting, so we will often need to ‘use a different rule book’ in how the information is delivered for a performance,” she says.

“Just like for hearing people, dialogue, recited poetry and lyrics all sound different, therefore performance interpreters must be skilled at conveying the difference for Deaf people when interpreting. We spend hours carefully considering the visual, spatial placement of our interpretations - hands, face, body, and eye gaze are all important.

“The more lead in time we have to work on the entire process of our translations, the better we can render a high quality interpretation truly representing the artist/performer giving Deaf audience members an experience that will be remembered.”

Platform Interpreting NZ works to train interpreters to be able to provide live performance interpretations, which differ considerably from generic interpretation styles, such as medical interpretation.

As their work requires so much preparation and training, funding for interpreters at concerts and festivals is often another barrier to accessibility.

Supplied Hodgins says performance translation is still a growing area of sign language interpretation.

“Interpreting is a professional job that should be paid, but funding is limited. Sometimes interpreters will volunteer to do theatre interpreting,” says Deaf Aotearoa’s NZSL Team Translation leader James Anderson-Pole.

“Usually interpreters are only paid for their time on stage and not for the many hours of preparation work.”

Anderson-Pole, who was born Deaf, freelances as a Deaf Theatre Consultant, helping to make NZ’s theatre scene more accessible to the Deaf, and has interpreted theatre productions on two occasions, using a teleprompting to cue his translations.

He says negative attitudes towards the Deaf community have prevented growth in this space, and accessibility for these events is important for Deaf people to be better included in society.

Supplied Deaf Aotearoa’s NZSL Team Translation leader James Anderson-Pole, who also freelances as a Deaf Theatre Consultant.

“In the past, advocacy to have interpreters put on stage has been met with resistance – such as claims having an interpreter on stage would be too distracting for hearing patrons,” Anderson-Pole says.

“For Deaf people to be truly included in society, they need to be able to enjoy the same things at the same places and at the same time as their whānau and friends.

“When sign language interpreters are available at music events, Deaf people can enjoy the vibe and music with their whānau and friends whether they be Deaf or Hearing.”