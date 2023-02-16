Pink pens heartbreaking new track in honour of her late dad

Pink is keeping her late father Jim in her thoughts this Valentine's Day with the release of a new single, When I Get There she wrote for her dad Jim Moore who died in August 2021.

"Sometimes love leaves us too soon. On Valentine's Day – I cherish the love I have that I can touch – and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure," she tweeted.

"This one's for you, Daddy Sir."

Alongside the tweet was a montage which included pictures of Pink and her father. Her father's voice plays over the montage.

"I thought it would be nice if you had some memories of how it all began and where you all came from and some of the memories through the years. It'll always be so important to all of us."

The song is a heart-wrenching piano-backed ballad which is the latest release off her upcoming album Trustfall.

"I think of you when I think about forever/I hear a joke and I know you would've told it better," Pink sings. "I think of you out of the blue/When I'm watching a movie."

In July 2020, the singer revealed her father was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, and had "fractured his back, lost function in his legs".

A year later, he would die from complications as a result of his cancer battle. Since then, the singer has been incredibly open about her and her family's grief journey.

Ahead of the LP's release this Friday, Pink has dropped the album's titular track and another song titled Never Not Gonna Dance Again.

Instagram Pink's father tragically passed away from cancer complications in 2021.

The highly anticipated album will also include collaborations with the Lumineers on the song Long Way to Go, First Aid Kit on Kids in Love, and Just Say I'm Sorry will feature Chris Stapleton.

