Review: Drama not in short supply as NZSO plays Bernstein's West Side Story

West Side Story with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra conducted by Joshua Tan. Music by Leonard Bernstein. Michael Fowler Centre, February 18. Reviewed by Max Rashbrooke.

Film scores, sometimes seen as the audio equivalent of window-dressing, can get a bad rep; but Leonard Bernstein’s music for West Side Story is no ordinary accompaniment. Originally written for what was of course a musical, and hence far more prominent than it would have been in a standard flick, the score was good enough that the composer later reworked it into the Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.

So it made perfect sense for the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra to turn itself into a high-end movie accompanist, as it did in two performances on Saturday afternoon and night. The set-up in the Michael Fowler Centre had the film – remastered in luminous HD – playing on a big screen hung in front of the choir stalls, with the original dialogue and vocals broadcast alongside it, while beneath the screen the orchestra performed the score in full.

Visually it wasn’t an unimpeachable triumph: even four rows back in the stalls, as we were, the lower parts of the screen were obscured by the players; and I felt sorry for those seated even closer to the stage, to whom frankly I don’t think tickets should have been sold, so obstructed was their view. And although there may have been good reason for not dimming the lights further, it felt like a missed opportunity to heighten the drama.

Supplied Conductor Joshua Tan kept impeccable time.

Musically, however, drama was not in short supply. The film’s tale of star-crossed lovers from Manhattan’s white and Puerto Rican communities, which William Shakespeare so shamelessly ripped off for his own Romeo and Juliet, has everything from street rumbles to tender duets, all of it jazzily, epically conveyed by Bernstein’s music.

On that score (pun intended), the evening was unquestionably a success. Maestro Joshua Tan, who had previously led a Singaporean orchestra in a similar performance, kept impeccable time (better indeed than the broadcast synching of vocal to film, which was occasionally off) but without sacrificing musical interest.

Right from the vivid, rhythmic opening, the brass and percussion were to the fore, recalling the gusto and impact of that old American favourite, the marching band. All ends of the dynamic spectrum were conquered, from the madcap energy of the Mambo scene to the fine, silvery strings as the lovers staged their own dress-store wedding. And the immensely affecting finale left tears in more than one set of eyes. Buenas noches, indeed.